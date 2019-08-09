Farmers are turning to growing hemp and other side gigs to save their farms as Trump’s trade war rages on
According to a report from Axios, U.S. farmers buffeted by Donald Trump’s trade war with China are turning to growing hemp, converting their cornfields into mazes and holding pizza parties to make ends meet and hang on to their properties.
Already taking a beating as commodity prices have declined, farmers were rocked again in recent days when China — one of America’s largest trading partners — retaliated against another Trump tariff by saying they are suspending agricultural imports from the U.S.
According to Zippy Duvall, head of the American Farm Bureau Federation, “China’s announcement that it will not buy any agricultural products from the United States is a body blow to thousands of farmers and ranchers who are already struggling to get by.”
Axios reports that farmers have no choice but to get creative in order to survive.
“Tourist entertainments include traditional corn mazes, fruit and vegetable picking, goat yoga, and pizza nights on the farm — with toppings drawn from the freshest of ingredients,” the report states. “Some farms are opening their doors to Airbnb guests, who get to visit with cows, chickens and even llamas.”
According to one farmer, Taylor Huffman, a 3rd generation farmer from Maryland, “Hands down we would not be able to pay our bills without it.”
Other farmers are turning to another cash crop that is popular at home: hemp.
“Some farmers are also looking to cash in on hemp, which is used to make CBD oil, the trendy ‘wellness’ product,” the report states. “The crop’s federal legalization last year opened the doors for farmers to profit from the booming industry — but regulations are still murky.”
According to Todd Van Hoose, CEO of the Farm Credit Council, “The level of interest [in hemp] I get is an exact reflection of the farm economy. People are desperately trying to figure out, is there something else they can do to make a little money out here?”
Added to that, other farmers are putting off purchasing new farm equipment — hurting manufacturers — and, in some cases, selling off what they have.
“Most of the stories we hear are farmers who are just trying to get creative in cutting costs,” explained Rob Larew, head of public policy and communications at the National Farmers Union. “They’re not paying for any extras, not getting any new equipment and even putting off repairs and so forth.”
You can read more here.
