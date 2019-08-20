Fifth NRA board member resigns over ongoing power struggle with embattled CEO Wayne LaPierre

Another member of the National Rifle Association’s board of directors has resigned — marking the fifth high-profile departure in recent weeks from the powerful gun manufacturer lobbying group.

NRA board member Richard Childress, a former NASCAR driver and owner of a car racing enterprise, resigned Monday in a letter obtained by Newsweek.

Four other board members have resigned from the NRA’s board of directors since Aug. 1, when two quit after complaining they had been sidelined for raising questions about runaway spending and mismanagement by top executives.

Childress and former NRA president Oliver North had written a memorandum to the NRA’s audit committee expressing deep concerns over “mindboggling” billing by organization’s outside counsel, William A. Brewer III — whose firm made $24 million from the gun group in 13 months.

North ultimately resigned in an ongoing dispute with CEO Wayne LaPierre.

NEW: Another NRA board member, this time Richard Childress, has resigned.