Florida Republicans will hold voter registration drive at a gun show — a week after horrific mass shootings: report
The devastating mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio have once again renewed public outcry in favor of stricter gun control measures.
But in a clear sign of where their priorities lie, Politico reports that the Florida Republican Party plans to send volunteers to run voter registration drives at a gun show — one week from the date of the shootings.
An email from the Trump Victory Team says that the drive will be “a great opportunity to make sure people are up to date on their voter registration and know more about the efforts of the Trump administration to address public safety and second amendments [sic] rights.”
President Donald Trump has faced accusations of manipulating the El Paso and Dayton tragedies for political gain, posing for photo ops as he visited the cities and bragging that he drew a bigger crowd size at his rallies than Democratic politicians in attendance.
