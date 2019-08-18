Quantcast
Florida teacher removed after bizarre rant about students not standing for the pledge

Published

1 min ago

on

Students were faced with a white-board rant in a classroom attacking anyone not standing up for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The moment went viral locally on Thursday after students posted Daniel Goodman‘s “inappropriate” message to students at First Coast High School in Duval County, Florida, The Atlanta Black Star reported.

“THINK: We had about a half million Americans die in our Civil War, which was largely to get rid of slavery. There are no longer separate water fountains and bathrooms in Jacksonville for ‘white’ and ‘colored,’ as Mr. Goodman remembers from the 1960′s. We had an amendment to the U.S. Constitution allowing women the right to vote. We have had a Black president. The superintendent of Duval Schools is a Black woman. Mr. Fluent, our principal, replaced a Black man. Mr. Simmons, who now is a DC PS admninistrator.”

“MY POINT? You are all extremely lucky to be living in the U.S.A,” the post continued. “If you refuse to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance or our National Anthem (AS SOME PAMPERED ARROGANT CELEBRITIES AND ATHLETES TEND TO DO), are you revealing maturity and wisdom? Actually, you are displaying the opposite. -Mr. G.”

Parents and students called on it as another example of a white authority figure who doesn’t understand the issue of race.

Goodman’s message hit a nerve with many social media users. Kandice Clark, whose friend has a daughter in Clark’s class, deemed the teacher’s note as “foolishness” and inappropriate for school.

“We’re LUCKY to have basic rights and to be treated humane (sic)?” asked Kandice Clark, whose friend has a daughter in the class. “Why should our kids be met with this type of attitude at school? I can’t wait until this teacher is held responsible for their reckless banter, cause it’s coming! I hope none of the students stand up for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of the teacher 😐”

Other Facebook comments said that it seemed like the white-board rant was aimed at specific students.

“He might as well have written dear black people and females …,” a Facebook user posted. “As a teacher, you don’t make the learning environment uncomfortable like this, and you don’t go on a power trip telling people what they ought to do when they have a legal right not to do it.”

Another agreed, saying that it was specifically for Black and female students.

“This message is clearly a message for black students for the most part, and then he took a little jab at females. We are lucky? No you are lucky they removed you from the classroom before you had the right one sir. Goodbye!” the person said.

“His message should’ve applied to ALL,” another Facebook person commented. “He singled out his message to black kids. So, just the black kids should be extremely lucky to be here?”

The Duval County Public Schools said that Goodman could be in violation of state and federal law, not to mention school board policy.

School code “permits students to be excused from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, to include standing, if the student’s parent or legal guardian files a written request with the school principal,” the district spokesperson told Atlanta Black Star in a statement. “The ability for students to be excused is also included in the Code of Student Conduct.”

Aside from the protests from people of color and the allies when it comes to kneeling for the singing of the National Anthem, some religions don’t allow for saying the pledge. Jehovah’s Witnesses have never stood for the national anthem or the pledge because their faith considers it worship a false idol.

Goodman has been removed from the classroom pending an investigation.

You can see the full Facebook post below:

close-image