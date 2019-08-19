Quantcast
Fourth-highest House Democrat becomes most powerful yet to to announce support for impeachment inquiry

3 mins ago

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) has just become the highest-ranking Democrat so far to announce support for an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Luján, who is closely tied to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, serves as Assistant Speaker. He also happens to be the highest-ranking Latino in Congress.

Luján is the 127th House Democrat to support opening an impeachment inquiry.

“The Trump presidency is creating grave national security concerns,” Rep. Luján says in a statement on his official website. “Our country’s intelligence agencies have confirmed that the Russian government attacked America during the 2016 elections. Numerous experts have warned that these attacks are ongoing to this day. And when faced with this evidence from his own government, President Trump has failed to act. Not only has he ignored the warnings that our Democracy is being targeted, but he has also actively encouraged Russian interference.”

He also cites “the Trump White House’s brazen disregard for the rule of law,” and “sustained and frequent attempts by the Trump campaign to establish ties to the Russian government

As Chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Luján is credited for the Democratic wave of 2018, which gave Democrats the House majority and created the most diverse House in U.S. history.

Democrats hold the majority, with 235 seats in the House. More than half of all House Democrats support an impeachment inquire.

