Fox and Friends: Climate change is the left’s ‘religion’ – it’s how they ‘control your life’
“Fox and Friends” took a swing at the very real crisis of man-made climate change Tuesday morning, with guest co-host Pete Hegseth saying it’s not a “real threat,” like ISIS.
Co-host Ainsley Earhardt mocked Senator Bernie Sanders for saying climate change is a greater threat to U.S. national security than ISIS (the DoD has made similar observations). Hegseth, who once was on President Donald Trump’s short list to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, launched into a rant.
Hegseth then credited President Trump with “destroying ISIS,” while acknowledging there are still “remnants” that need to be addressed. “That’s taking on a real threat directly.”
“Whether it’s hot or cold, the enemy is here, as far as liberals are concerned. It’s all about control for them. That’s why climate change is the perfect enemy. They get to control your life to deal with it, no matter what’s happening,” said Hegseth, who once said “germs are not a real thing,” while bragging he has not washed his hands in ten years
He then went on to complain that college students aren’t “learning about radical Islam, they’re learning about environmentalism, and radical environmentalism, and they’re being told its the most important thing.”
The highly-respected website Just Security, which is based at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at New York University School of Law, last year reported that climate change “is a grave threat to national security. Indeed, it may be the threat.” They added it also “exacerbates and accelerates already existing threats.”
Watch Fox and Friends:
Pete Hegseth goes on a rant about The Left trying to “fight the weather” as a means to “control your life,” and that college kids are “not learning about radical Islam, they’re learning about environmentalism.” pic.twitter.com/Y6jKCu7zTd
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 13, 2019
New laws give victims more time to report rape or sexual assault – even Jeffrey Epstein’s
The #MeToo movement seems to be having a positive effect on sexual assault and rape victims’ willingness to report the crimes against them.
In 2017, 40.4% of victims of rape or sexual assault in the U.S. reported the crime to police, up from 23.2% in 2016.
New laws being passed around the country may increase these numbers even more by giving victims more time to seek justice in either criminal or civil court.
In 2019 alone, 20 states and the District of Columbia passed reforms, often despite opposition from the Catholic Church, which has been facing sex abuse allegations for decades.
Ex-RNC head Steele rips into Trump-loving evangelicals: I’m so ‘fed up with the hypocrisy from these guys’
As part of a 'Morning Joe" discussion about how many Christian evangelicals have set aside their professed beliefs in order to embrace Donald Trump despite his adultery and hateful rhetoric, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele blew up on what were described as "hypocrites' during the segment.
With conservative Ben Howe on the MSNBC show promoting his book "The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power over Christian Values," Steele brought up a Politico article that noted that a few Christians are parting ways with Trump because of his use of profanity.
Julián Castro trolls Trump with blistering ‘Fox & Friends’ ad buy
On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro brought the fight directly to President Donald Trump with a campaign ad on "Fox & Friends," in which he spoke to the president personally.
"President Trump: You referred to countries as sh*tholes," Castro said in the ad, while wearing informal attire inside an Iowa warehouse. "You urged American congresswomen to 'go back' to where they came from. You called immigrants rapists."
Castro directly lay the blame for the mass shooting in El Paso, which was carried out as an act of white supremacist terrorism, at Trump's feet.