Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says guns and white nationalism aren’t ‘actual problems’
On Monday, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson lashed out at Democrats, claiming that they were too focused on guns and white nationalism — as opposed to, as he put it, “actual problems.”
“So, 31 are dead tonight, and the only thing that these people can think about of is how to terrify Americans into voting for them,” said Carlson. “These are our so-called political leaders. They’re disgusting. They’re also totally unimpressive, unequal to the task of fixing a society that on some days, like today, for example, seems on the verge of collapse.”
“Maybe that’s why they spend so much time trying to divert our attention from America’s actual problems,” said Carlson. “They don’t want to talk about what’s really making us sick. They have no answers. They’ll tell you it’s about Trump! Or guns! Or white nationalism! Or Russia! It’s all a joke. These people are not serious. They’re children.”
Watch below:
CNN
Republican congressman announces having ‘epiphany’ that teens shouldn’t own assault rifles
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told CNN's Chris Cuomo that he came to an "epiphany" on gun control.
After the Republican Party worked as a unit to oppose any possible gun control, Kinzinger said that he isn't sure if it's popular or will poll well, but he thinks that perhaps there should be better background checks before someone buys a gun. The bigotry of low expectations from Republicans on sensible gun control has helped set the bar. Kinzinger wants to raise it a few inches.
His second "epiphany" was that teenagers should probably not own assault rifles. While that wouldn't have stopped the mass shootings this past week in Gilroy, El Paso or Dayton, assault weapons it would prevent a teenager from being able to purchase an assault weapon any place that requires background checks.
CNN
CNN’s Chris Cuomo gets emotional interviewing shooting survivor: ‘If I could trade my life…’
On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo teared up as he spoke to Christopher Grant, a survivor of the El Paso shooting who took a bullet to try to help others get out safely, from his hospital bed.
"You saw this man firing at people and you threw things at him to get his attention, and knowing he was going to fire at you," said Cuomo. "You could have run away."
"I think a lot of men would have done that," said Grant.
"But what does it say about you that you did it?" said Cuomo.
"It says my father raised me that way, he was in the Air Force and he was a great man," said Grant. "If I could be half the man that my dad was, then I would be a great man too, but I’m not."
‘White nationalism is an American terrorist movement’ as old as the nation: Rachel Maddow
MSNBC on Monday evening presented a two-hour primetime special titled, “A Nation in Crisis."
The special was co-hosted by MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams.
"Over the past few years, as the number of mass shootings in America has risen and risen and risen still further, the response to mass shootings has gotten stuck between the gears somehow. Our public officials roar and gnash their teeth, but nothing ever catches. Policy doesn’t change," Maddow reported. "One of the questions being asked now after this particular spate of mass shootings is whether that stasis will still hold, even now, even as this crisis takes on a frightening new form."