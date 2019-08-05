Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says guns and white nationalism aren’t ‘actual problems’

On Monday, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson lashed out at Democrats, claiming that they were too focused on guns and white nationalism — as opposed to, as he put it, “actual problems.”

“So, 31 are dead tonight, and the only thing that these people can think about of is how to terrify Americans into voting for them,” said Carlson. “These are our so-called political leaders. They’re disgusting. They’re also totally unimpressive, unequal to the task of fixing a society that on some days, like today, for example, seems on the verge of collapse.”

“Maybe that’s why they spend so much time trying to divert our attention from America’s actual problems,” said Carlson. “They don’t want to talk about what’s really making us sick. They have no answers. They’ll tell you it’s about Trump! Or guns! Or white nationalism! Or Russia! It’s all a joke. These people are not serious. They’re children.”

Watch below: