Fox’s Shepard Smith stunned after Trump blatantly contradicts his own intel agencies and denies Russian meddling
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Friday wondered why President Donald Trump didn’t believe that Russian operatives were trying to interfere with elections in the United States.
During an interview with Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, Smith played a video of Trump from Thursday, in which the president indicated he didn’t believe Russia was trying to meddle and offered to help Russia with wildfires.
“It’s one of the more baffling things of a baffling presidency,” Smith remarked. “There is no doubt that they are interfering and yet, he goes ‘Do you believe that?’ Yes, I believe that. I believe everyone in your government, I believe everyone in your intelligence apparatus. Is he the only one who doesn’t believe it or is he making it up?”
A white teacher called the cops on a black 5th grader – and her colleagues are furious
Seattle teachers are outraged and calling out one of their colleagues for "racial bias" after a white teacher called the police on a young black student.
"In early May, a teacher at Van Asselt Elementary School in Seattle called the police. She told the dispatcher who answered that a fifth-grader threatened to beat her up," the Seattle Times reports. "The student is black, she said, between 10 and 11 years old, an inch shy of 5 feet tall. No weapons. The teacher, age 27, was white."
Trump says he relies on the press to vet his nominees — after throwing a fit over the press scrutinizing his intel pick
President Donald Trump offered contradictory thoughts on the role of the media in being a government watchdog during remarks on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.
Trump was asked about the collapsed nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.
"Congressman Ratcliffe was being treated very unfairly. I was reading the press -- and I think I am a student of the press -- and I could see the press was treating him, I felt, very unfairly," Trump argued.
"I could see exactly where the press was going and fake news," he argued. "But I read things that were just unfair and he’s just too good. He doesn’t deserve it."
As trade stumbles, Trump’s economy faces a reckoning
America's economy is showing signs of sagging under the weight of President Donald Trump's escalating trade war with China, which is whipsawing industries and financial markets.
Punitive tariffs have stung major trading partners just as those economies were losing vigor -- sapping demand for US goods and services and helping to send American manufacturing into recession.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty this has created has rocked US businesses, raising concerns about their supply chains and markets, causing new investment to flat-line and employers to become cautious.
Caught in the middle, the Federal Reserve finds itself buffeted by the economic currents and battered by the president's ceaseless attacks.