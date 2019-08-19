‘Go back to your country!’ Subway worker has a racist meltdown — and then tries to blame it on being ‘thirsty’

A Subway worker who police say yelled racial insults and waved a knife at a Muslim customer is blaming his tirade on being “thirsty,” the Sahan Journal reports.

Safia Abdullahi and her friend Farhia Abdullahi were reportedly trying to order sandwiches for their children at a Subway attached to a Walmart in Rochester, Minnesota when the incident took place. According to the police report, the worker told Safia to “go wash your dirty Muslim hands” and “go back to your country.” The worker, identified as Andrew Benning, also reportedly waved a knife he was holding at the women and their children.

“I was very scared of him,” Safia told the Sahan Journal. “I had children with me and they witnessed the whole thing. I could not do anything about it. I never felt like that before.”

Subway released a statement this Friday, saying the August 11 incident is under “thorough review” by the franchise owner in conjunction with authorities.

“In the meantime, the Franchise Owner is taking this opportunity to review anti-bias training with staff to ensure that everyone who walks through the door receives the best Subway experience,” the statement read.

According to the police report, Benning said he acted out because he was angry due to being “thirsty.”

“I lost my temper,” he said. “I never threatened to hurt them. She was insulting me. She wanted to talk to my manager, but I didn’t think she needed to.”

But according to Safia, she only asked to speak to Benning’s manager after he lashed out at her, prompting him to respond, “The manager won’t talk to a trash like you.”

“I’m not trash; you’re trash,” Safia reportedly shot back.

As Benning approached the group with a knife in his hand, two Walmart employees intervened.

Benning has been charged by police with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Featured image via Shutterstock