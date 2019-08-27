‘Great job Mr. President’: Trump pats himself on the back — because no one else will

President Donald Trump congratulated himself on Twitter on Tuesday for how many voters approve of the job he is doing as president.

“It is amazing that I can be at 51% with Zogby when the Fake & Corrupt News is almost 100% against me,” Trump tweeted. “Great job Mr. President!”

Election prognosticator Nate Silver has called Zogby the “worst pollster in the world.”

The Real Clear Politics average for Trump’s job approval paint a very different picture than Zogby.

Only 43.2% of voters approve of Trump in the average, with 53.6% disapproving.

