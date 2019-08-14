Guards never made check-ins that were logged the night Jeffrey Epstein died
Guards at the federal jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died, allegedly by suicide, never made some of the check-ins that were logged.
The Associated Press Tuesday night reported the news, noting for the first time there were cameras in the jail, although exactly where was not noted.
Two of the guards on Epstein’s watch were placed on administrative leave Tuesday. The warden was temporarily reassigned.
‘Very tricky’: Trump assailed for hands-off stance on Hong Kong
US President Donald Trump was assailed Tuesday for his hands-off approach to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, avoiding criticizing Beijing even as Chinese troops massed on the border to the territory.
Critics on both sides of the political spectrum accused Trump of abandoning longstanding US policy to support democratic movements and giving Beijing a green light to intervene in one of the world's most important financial and trade centers, a semi-autonomous Chinese region.
As protestors battled police in Hong Kong's airport Tuesday, partially shutting down air traffic, Trump appeared ambivalent, telling journalists the situation was "very tricky."
Climate deniers get more media play than scientists: study
Climate deniers have garnered far more media attention than prominent climate scientists over the years, fuelling public confusion and slowing the response to global warming, researchers reported Tuesday.
From 2000 through 2016, hundreds of academics, business people and politicians who doubted global warming or attributed rising temperatures to "natural" causes got 50 percent more ink than an equal number of top scientists, according to a study in Nature Communications, a peer-reviewed journal.
Even in a more select group of mainstream English language news outlets with high standards of evidence -- from the New York Times and The Guardian to The Wall Street Journal and the Daily Telegraph -- sceptics were still cited slightly more often.
Commentary
‘The Trumpification of conservatism’: How a new feud exposes the right wing’s collapse into the depths of white supremacy
What has become of conservatism under President Donald Trump?
The exact nature of the ideology and the movement has always been up for debate, but at a trivial level, conservatism has always just been whatever influential groups of self-identified conservatives say it is. And despite frequent calls from some corners to decry Trump as not a "true" conservative, the evidence that he has subsumed not only the Republican Party but the ideological movement underpinning it is growing by the day.
And in a new feud between ex-Republican Max Boot and the magazine National Review, observers can glimpse in real-time the merging of the conservative old order and the Trumpist present. It's "the Trumpification of conservatism," as Boot put it.