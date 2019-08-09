Gunman kills two in Houston’s rush hour traffic — and flees after another driver fires shots
A gunman remains at large after opening fire on rush hour commuters in Houston — and killing two people.
The unidentified man fatally shot two people with a long rifle similar to an AR-15, police said, and drove away after another person fired shots at him, reported KHOU-TV.
The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the East Freeway.
The gunman was in one vehicle that collided with a silver Nissan sedan, which spun out and rolled backward.
The shooter then ran behind the silver car and fired into its windshield with the rifle, shooting both victims in the chest.
Someone in a passing truck opened fire on the gunman, who fled the scene.
Helicopters searched the Jacinto City neighborhood for the gunman, who remained at large Friday morning.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.