Gunman kills two in Houston’s rush hour traffic — and flees after another driver fires shots

Published

1 min ago

on

A gunman remains at large after opening fire on rush hour commuters in Houston — and killing two people.

The unidentified man fatally shot two people with a long rifle similar to an AR-15, police said, and drove away after another person fired shots at him, reported KHOU-TV.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the East Freeway.

The gunman was in one vehicle that collided with a silver Nissan sedan, which spun out and rolled backward.

The shooter then ran behind the silver car and fired into its windshield with the rifle, shooting both victims in the chest.

Someone in a passing truck opened fire on the gunman, who fled the scene.

Helicopters searched the Jacinto City neighborhood for the gunman, who remained at large Friday morning.

