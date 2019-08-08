Here’s why a JPMorgan executive overruled compliance officers to keep Jeffrey Epstein’s account open

Even years before high-powered wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein was accused of child sex trafficking, there were irregularities with his finances that were problematic enough for compliance officers at JPMorgan Chase to recommend the firm sever all ties with him, reported The New York Times on Thursday.

But results of that investigation, which was part of a broad sweep of JPMorgan’s clients on the orders of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency following the arrest of hedge fund manager Bernie Madoff for running a Ponzi scheme, were overturned by one of the bank’s top executives, Mary Erdoes.

According to the Times, Erdoes personally insisted on keeping Epstein as a client because he was helping JPMorgan identify new ultra-wealthy clients for its private banking division, and severing their relationship with him would have been bad for business.

It is still unclear how exactly Epstein made much of his fortune, the identities of the clients of his secretive, billionaires-only investment fund, or even whether he is actually a billionaire as he claims.

Epstein is currently facing trial for trafficking young girls between sex parties at his estates around the country and assaulting many of them himself, crimes for which he could be sentenced to life in prison. The FBI first started investigating these allegations in 2007, but then-federal prosecutor Alex Acosta cut a sweetheart plea agreement that let him serve a minimum-security 13-month sentence for soliciting prostitution. The controversy ultimately led Acosta to resign as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Labor in July.

