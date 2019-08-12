Here’s why Trump’s suburban slump is a red alert for his chances in 2020: NBC News
On Monday, NBC News’ Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, and Carrie Dann penned a grim assessment of President Donald Trump’s political position with respect to the suburbs — and what it means for his re-election prospects.
As they noted, Trump has polled underwater with suburban voters in five of the last six NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls taken this year, with the most recent in July putting him at -3 with this voting bloc.
To put that in perspective, they added, exit polls showed Democrats and Republicans tied in the suburbs in 2018 — in which Republicans suffered their biggest single-cycle wipeout of House seats since 1974.
“And what do Arizona, Georgia and Texas have in common?” they wrote. “They have lots of suburban voters — either outside one major metropolitan area (in the cases of Arizona and Georgia), or outside multiple major cities (regarding Texas).”
Trump’s path to re-election is extremely narrow without Arizona, and virtually shut off altogether without Georgia or Texas. In particular, Trump could not win without Texas even if he carried every single other state he won in 2016. And in 2018, part of why the Texas Senate race was so close is that Democrats carried a number of suburban counties that usually go for Republicans, like Tarrant County outside Dallas and Hays and Williamson Counties outside of Austin.
“The question Democratic primary voters need to ponder: Which of their 20-some candidates is best able to win these suburbs?” concluded Todd, Murray, and Dann.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
2020 Election
‘I cannot vote for Donald Trump’: Conservative Iowa family tells MSNBC why they’re voting for Democrats in 2020
It comes as no surprise when political strategists hear liberal and progressive voters in Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia or Boston saying that they won’t be voting for President Donald Trump in 2020; strategists already know that Trump isn’t going to get much support in those Democratic strongholds. But the thing that really grabs the attention of political strategists and organizers is hearing how people in swing areas are planning to vote, and one such attention-grabber is an MSNBC interview with a conservative-leaning Iowa family who told the cable news outlet why they’re leaning Democratic for the 2020 election.
2020 Election
Marianne Williamson’s spiritual crusade against Trumpism
Bill Clinton felt your pain. Barack Obama assured that yes, we can. And for Marianne Williamson, the spiritualist author leading a notable but surpassingly longshot US presidential bid, love conquers all.
Remote as her 2020 prospects may be against two dozen other Democrats in the race, Williamson hopes a moral "uprising" will lead American voters to reject President Donald Trump and help usher in a new era of national healing and compassion.
Williamson has warned that Trump is wielding a megaphone to broadcast his white nationalism, an accusation echoed by several Democratic candidates.
2020 Election
Here’s why Trump’s suburban slump is a red alert for his chances in 2020: NBC News
On Monday, NBC News' Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, and Carrie Dann penned a grim assessment of President Donald Trump's political position with respect to the suburbs — and what it means for his re-election prospects.
As they noted, Trump has polled underwater with suburban voters in five of the last six NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls taken this year, with the most recent in July putting him at -3 with this voting bloc.
To put that in perspective, they added, exit polls showed Democrats and Republicans tied in the suburbs in 2018 — in which Republicans suffered their biggest single-cycle wipeout of House seats since 1974.