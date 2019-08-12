Here’s why Trump’s suburban slump is a red alert for his chances in 2020: NBC News

On Monday, NBC News’ Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, and Carrie Dann penned a grim assessment of President Donald Trump’s political position with respect to the suburbs — and what it means for his re-election prospects.

As they noted, Trump has polled underwater with suburban voters in five of the last six NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls taken this year, with the most recent in July putting him at -3 with this voting bloc.

To put that in perspective, they added, exit polls showed Democrats and Republicans tied in the suburbs in 2018 — in which Republicans suffered their biggest single-cycle wipeout of House seats since 1974.

“And what do Arizona, Georgia and Texas have in common?” they wrote. “They have lots of suburban voters — either outside one major metropolitan area (in the cases of Arizona and Georgia), or outside multiple major cities (regarding Texas).”

Trump’s path to re-election is extremely narrow without Arizona, and virtually shut off altogether without Georgia or Texas. In particular, Trump could not win without Texas even if he carried every single other state he won in 2016. And in 2018, part of why the Texas Senate race was so close is that Democrats carried a number of suburban counties that usually go for Republicans, like Tarrant County outside Dallas and Hays and Williamson Counties outside of Austin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The question Democratic primary voters need to ponder: Which of their 20-some candidates is best able to win these suburbs?” concluded Todd, Murray, and Dann.