Hickenlooper drops out of presidential race

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has officially dropped out of the presidential election after not being able to break out of the bottom 20 Democratic candidates vying for the presidency in 2020.

Hickenlooper’s staff had resigned and he was quickly running out of money. He was officially shut out of the third debate and there were rumors that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had been talking with him about running for U.S. Senate.

It’s unclear what Hickenlooper will do next, but his popularity in Colorado and the state’s turn toward Democratic support could make the senate race in the state competitive were he to get in.