‘I seen blackout drunks more functional’: Trump ruthlessly mocked for whining the media didn’t cover how ‘successful’ his G7 appearance was

President Donald Trump’s appearance at the G7 summit in France was, by any reasonable measure, a disaster. But now that the president has returned home, he is furious that the media isn’t reporting on how “successful” it was — as he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday:

The G7 in France was so successful, and yet when I came back and read the Corrupt and Fake News, and watched numerous networks, it was not even recognizable from what actually took place at the Great G7 event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In short order, social media commenters buried the president in an avalanche of mockery:

How did the climate change meeting go? pic.twitter.com/EZFTE8t9ZU — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 27, 2019

North Korea seems like a great country when you watch what’s happening on North Korean State TV, but when you watch what’s going on outside the country it looks really bad. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 27, 2019

do you have any idea just how ridiculous you sound — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

-fell asleep in a meeting

-lied about skipping climate meeting

-annoyed other leaders with your Putin praising

-almost fell down stairs

-watched Melania fawn over Trudeau

-back tracked on China tariffs and lied about it

-laughed at by Merkle

-had a crazy presser All in 3 days. — Section 4, 25th Amend.🗽 (@cheetofacts) August 27, 2019

You were such a sloppy ass mess. I seen blackout drunks more functional than you were at G7. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) August 27, 2019

Is it fake news that you blamed Obama, on camera, for Putin annexing Crimea? We can believe our own eyes and ears. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, we already know you live in a reality that doesn’t actually exist. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 27, 2019

We hear you heard voices. You heard China call, but they didn’t We heard you couldn’t attend the Climate Change session because you were meeting with leaders of Germany & India who WERE BOTH at the Climate Change session You showed how jealous you are of @BarackObama — Dennis R. Hill (@dennis0805a) August 27, 2019

It was successful only for Melania. pic.twitter.com/AEHxZEhyEJ — imfabulous (@imfabulous13) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT