If inequality continues to grow at current rate, richest Americans will own 100% of US wealth in 33 Years: Analysis
“However you slice it, the rich have been getting richer. Lots richer.”
If wealth inequality in the United States continues to soar at its current rate, the top 10 percent of Americans could own 100 percent of the nation’s net worth by 2052.
That’s according to an analysis by Dallas Morning News finance columnist Scott Burns, who wrote Sunday that the wealthiest Americans “will truly ‘have it all’ just 33 years from now.”
“If they continue to gain share at that rate, they’ll have the remaining 22.8 percent of net worth held by the other 90 percent in just 12 more surveys, give or take an upheaval or two.”
—Scott Burns, Dallas Morning News
“However you slice it, the rich have been getting richer. Lots richer,” wrote Burns, citing Federal Reserve data. “Here are the basics. From 2013 to 2016, the top 10 percent of households increased their share of total wealth from an amazing 75.3 percent to a stunning 77.2 percent. That’s a share gain of 1.87 percent in just three years.”
“If they continue to gain share at that rate,” Burns added, “they’ll have the remaining 22.8 percent of net worth held by the other 90 percent in just 12 more surveys, give or take an upheaval or two.”
Burns’s analysis is just the latest evidence that wealth inequality in the United States, juiced by President Donald Trump’s massive tax cuts for the rich, is reaching unprecedented heights.
In February, University of California, Berkeley economist Gabriel Zucman published researchshowing the top 0.00025 percent—just 400 Americans—owns more wealth than the bottom 150 million Americans.
As Common Dreams reported in June, Matt Bruenig, founder of the left-wing think tank People’s Policy Project, pointed to Federal Reserve data to show that the bottom half of Americans lost $900 billion in wealth between 1989 and 2018.
Over that same period, Bruenig found, “the top one percent increased its total net worth by $21 trillion.”
‘Just resign’: MSNBC law enforcement expert demands GOP senators ‘just leave’ after inaction
Republican senators who have remained silent in the face of President Donald Trump's racism should "just resign," an MSNBC law enforcement analyst urged on Monday.
Kasie Hunt interviewed former ATF special agent in charge Jim Kavanaguah about white supremacist terrorism.
"What is causing the phenomenon that the FBI director was talking about there, that increasingly the threats that they are seeing here in the United States, the domestic terrorism cases are motivated by white supremacy or white nationalism?" Hunt asked.
"White supremacy is ascendent," Kavanaugh replied.
Latinos express fear, point finger at Trump after mass shooting
US-based Latinos voiced their fears Monday and pointed the finger squarely at President Donald Trump over a gun massacre that appears to be the deadliest hate crime ever committed against their community.
Many said they were still coming to terms with the murders of 22 people on Saturday at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, by a man who traveled some 650 miles (1050 kilometers), reportedly to shoot as many Mexicans as possible.
Eight Mexican nationals are among those killed in what authorities are investigating as a case of possible domestic terrorism. At least 25 people were also wounded.
CNN
Republicans are already turning their back on the survivors of ‘three days of deadly violence’: CNN reporter
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reported Jim Sciutto reported the hard truth: Republicans are already moving to ignore the series of horrific mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.
"We learned a lot today," said Sciutto, who interviewed Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) after he broke his party's silence by coming on the network to oppose meaningful action on gun control. "The president's reaction and the reaction of the one Republican lawmaker who agreed to come on our broadcast earlier this morning. The president teed up the possibility of discussing background checks, possibly linked to immigration reform, and then dropped that idea by the time he made his public comments."