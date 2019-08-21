Quantcast
Connect with us

If Republicans oppose Trump they can help prove any support of the president is phony: Conservative

Published

8 mins ago

on

In a scathing column Wednesday, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin explained that one of the best ways Republicans can help what’s left of the GOP is by opposing Trump to prove support for him is a lie.

A report in The Washington Post revealed some “Never Trump” Republicans are thinking of running against the president, even if they have no chance in winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The anti-Trump movement inside the Republican Party — long a political wasteland — is feeling new urgency to mount a credible opposition to [President]] Trump before it’s too late,” reported Phil Rucker and Robert Costa. “With state deadlines for nominating contests rapidly approaching in the fall, potential candidates face pressure to decide on running within the next few weeks.”

Thus far only former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA) has been willing to step forward to run against Trump. Former Reps. Mark Sanford (R-SC) and Joe Walsh (R-IL) and ex-Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) have indicated they’re considering the challenge.

Trump is unbelievably popular among Republicans that haven’t left the party over the last several years. Republican officials who have opposed Trump have been leaving the party or retiring from their office. Voters are fleeing the GOP as well.

“Registered Republican voters in the country are on the verge of being overtaken by independent voters, according to data from July 2018. Registered Democrats, meanwhile, outnumber Republicans nationwide by some 12 million,” The Oregonian wrote last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both parties assumed that Republican loyalty would waiver after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report declared Trump was not exonerated and there was evidence he coordinated with Russians and obstructed justice. The 90 percent approval stuck.

“Escalating fears of a recession (along with Trump’s erratic, unhinged reaction to those fears) and signs of Trump’s emotional meltdown (e.g. refusing to visit Denmark because it would not sell Greenland to the United States, his anti-Semitic accusation of Jews’ disloyalty) provide Republicans every reason to worry that he will drag the party under,” Rubin wrote Wednesday. “To make matters worse, poll results show a mammoth gender gap, loss of support from white women and Trump consistently losing to several Democratic candidates in a head-to-head contest.”

If the bottom drops out of the economy, the GOP might then begin looking for a Plan B, she explained. Rubin warned they should get ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And even if you think there is zero chance that any of the Trump alternatives can win a single delegate or a substantial number of votes, the presence of these alternatives is critical to the country and the future of the party,” she wrote. “There is some benefit to having Republican voices make the case against Trump from the right on everything from taxes to Russia policy. This might embolden voters to switch parties and/or suppress enthusiasm among Republicans for his reelection. Much more important, providing alternatives makes clear who in the party is an irredeemable Trump apologist.”

Rubin thinks that if another Republican is in the race to take away the idea that conservatives are only supporting Trump for judges and tax cuts, his voters will be forced to reckon with Trump’s racism, sexism, cruelty, dishonesty and unhinged behavior.

“In choosing Trump and not another Republican who’d pursue their issues with none of the toxic qualities Trump embodies, they identify themselves as enablers of all those vile qualities, lose any plausible excuse that they are simply prioritizing one issue (e.g. abortion) and expose themselves as flunkies for a president with no redeeming features,” Rubin explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, by all means, Republicans who reject Trump and Trumpism should enter the race, even if their chances of success are slim to none. They would help us clarify motives, make distinctions and emphasize that the excuses for supporting Trump are largely insincere,” she closed.

Read the full piece at The Washington Post.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

If Republicans oppose Trump they can help prove any support of the president is phony: Conservative

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

In a scathing column Wednesday, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin explained that one of the best ways Republicans can help what's left of the GOP is by opposing Trump to prove support for him is a lie.

A report in The Washington Post revealed some "Never Trump" Republicans are thinking of running against the president, even if they have no chance in winning.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump officials abruptly call off Midwest agriculture tour amid rising tensions with farmers

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's officials were abruptly told to end their agricultural tour in the Midwest this week as tensions among farmers continue to rise.

Bloomberg News reported Trump administration officials were visiting farmers in the Midwest when they received a credible threat that prompted them to end their tour. The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour was taking a look at soybeans and corn with Department of Agriculture staff when they were forced to pull out of the area.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump promoting himself as the ‘second coming of God’ is another sign of his lack of basic mental capacity: Yale psychiatrist

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump retweeted an anti-Semitic super-fan who compared Trump to the "second coming of God." That was after he made comments Tuesday suggesting that Jews who vote for Democrats are traitorous to Israel. The comments come after a long summer of Trump accusing members of the Squad of being anti-Semitic and suggesting that the Clintons are responsible for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's death in jail.

Raw Story spoke with Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and violence expert at Yale School of Medicine, about the president's fitness for office. Lee helped launch a public health approach to global violence prevention as a consultant to the World Health Organization and other United Nations bodies since 2002. She authored the textbook, “Violence: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Causes, Consequences, and Cures,” which shows how the dangerous psychology of individuals is connected to dangerous societies and cultures, including their politics and economics. She and several coauthors of the public-service book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” prepared a mental health analysis of the president using information in the Mueller report (dangerouscase.org).

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image