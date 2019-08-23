In political turn, Taylor Swift accuses Trump of ‘autocracy’
Taylor Swift, currently promoting the release of her latest album, has accused Donald Trump of treating his White House reign as an “autocracy,” in a new political turn for the singer.
“We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” the pop star said in snippets of an interview teased Friday by The Guardian.
Speaking about the US president, the 29-year-old said, “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”
In American politics, Swift said, “all the dirtiest tricks in the book were used and it worked.” She described the current state of affairs as “gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America.'”
Swift has faced criticism in the past for shying from politics, especially in 2016 when she did not use her enormous platform to endorse a candidate in the pivotal presidential vote.
Now she says she is “remorseful” for not speaking up during that election, saying in hindsight she would have backed Hillary Clinton.
But Swift said at the time her row with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian along with her mother’s cancer diagnosis had her keeping a low profile.
“I was just trying to protect my mental health — not read the news very much, go cast my vote, tell people to vote,” she said in the interview, set for full publication Saturday.
“I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break.”
Swift spoke out last October ahead of the 2018 midterm vote, endorsing the Democrat running for US Senate in her home state of Tennessee and citing the Republican candidate’s poor record on women’s rights.
She told The Guardian she would “do everything I can for 2020,” pointing to ongoing battles threatening a woman’s right to choose the option of abortion.
‘Making things worse’: National Farmer’s Union chief unloads on Trump in blistering statement on trade war
Roger Johnson, the president of the National Farmers Union, delivered a blistering rebuke to President Donald Trump after he responded to new tariffs from China by issuing a purported "order" telling American companies to look for alternative places to manufacture their goods.
In an official statement, Johnson pointed out that farmers so far have felt the brunt of the president's trade war, as China has slapped heavy tariffs on key agricultural products such as soybeans.
He also crushed the president for failing to make any progress on reopening the Chinese market to American goods.
Google tells workers to avoid arguing politics in house
Google on Friday told employees to focus on work instead of heated debates about politics with colleagues at the internet company, which has long been known for encouraging people to speak their minds.
Updated workplace guidelines for "Googlers" called on them to be responsible, helpful, and thoughtful during exchanges on internal message boards or other conversation forums.
"While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not," the updated guidelines stated.
"Our primary responsibility is to do the work we?ve each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about non-work topics."
Trump administration urges US Supreme Court to declare firing a worker for being gay is legal
The Trump administration has just urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that firing an employee simply because they are gay is perfectly legal. The request comes in the form of a 34-page amicus brief, which was not required, but voluntary.
The brief, signed by Trump Solicitor General Noel Francisco, tells the Court it is the opinion of the administration’s Dept. of Justice that a “plain text” reading of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 do9es not protect gay people in the workplace from discrimination, including firing for being gay, as The Washington Blade, which was first to report, notes.