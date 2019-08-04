Internet flames Kellyanne Conway for post-shooting ‘unity’ demand: ‘Pissed it wasn’t a Muslim, aren’t you?’

Complaining about “Finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming,” counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter on Sunday to urge all Americans to put aside their differences with Donald Trump and unify as one after two mass shootings — one of which was inspired by Trump’s racist fearmongering.

According to Conway, who has a history of finger-pointing and name-calling, “We need to come together, America. Finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming with your keyboards is easy, yet… It solves not a single problem, saves not a single life. Working as one to understand depraved evil & to eradicate hate is everyone’s duty. Unity. Let’s do this.”

Needless to say, her advice was not well received, with one commenter sagely noting, “Pissed it wasn’t a muslim … aren’t you?”

A sampling below:

We need to come together, America. Finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming with your keyboards is easy, yet… It solves not a single problem, saves not a single life. Working as one to understand depraved evil & to eradicate hate is everyone’s duty. Unity.

Let’s do this. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 4, 2019

Pissed it wasn't a muslim …. aren't you ? Because then you could lead the charge …. — Young Frank Einstein (@nochalbestiny) August 4, 2019

Cut the shit Raggedy-Anne Con-artist. You & the Trump administration have helped shape the terroristic culture we’re living in. Also, when the GOP let the ban on assault weapons expire—shootings went up by 200%. Cut the inaunthentic banter, get off YOUR keyboard & go change that. — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) August 4, 2019

Deflecting accountability again, huh Kellyanne? Nope — Rohini (@Realms_Edge) August 4, 2019

The murderer in Texas uses the same words you do. Of course you don’t want finger pointing because they’re all pointing at your complicit ass. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 4, 2019

Do you realize where and who you work with??? Does your Twitter not work when Trump tweets or speaks?? — donaldtrumpnewstoday (@irishrygirl) August 4, 2019

Seriously. Go look in a mirror and then kindly go fuck yourself. — jayhawkb (@blasterlaw) August 4, 2019

We can't work as one when 40% of Americans believe their god sent a sociopath to be a cheerleader for the Klan.

WTF is wrong with you?

The majority clearly see the depravity and evil of the man you lie for.

We're on it. We've begun the eradication process.#ImpeachTrumpNow — Robb Lee (@RobbieLeeB) August 4, 2019

Says the woman who has blamed:

1. The Jews

2. The Muslims

3. The liberals

4. Obama

6. The Mexicans

7. Obama — Pesach Lattin פסח לאטין (@pacelattin) August 4, 2019

Honestly Kellyanne you are a vile disgusting opportunist and back alley grifter. You cannot deflect your way out of this. GUN REFORM NOW! It’s obvious by your skin and makeup that you can’t sleep at night so why don’t you stop being a sell-out and advocate for what’s right? — Daniel Persaud (@DaPersa86) August 4, 2019

Does this mean the president is going to start enacting sensible gun control? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 4, 2019

Start with your boss, hoe pic.twitter.com/tjcSb2BvfV — 🗽⚖️👨🏻‍⚖️ Kenny 🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@ForzaEnjay) August 4, 2019

@realDonaldTrump has spewed racially charged rhetoric starting with the escalator ride and most recently with four Congresswomen and a Senator…Trump IS THE “finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming” instigator… — JE Alvey (@Jeffreyalvey) August 4, 2019

SERIOUSLY Kelly? — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) August 4, 2019

How dare you, after everything you’ve done to incite this violence. Shame on you. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 4, 2019