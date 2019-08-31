Internet torches ‘scumbag’ Trump for threatening fired assistant Westerhout in order to silence her

Twitter users were equally divided in criticizing Donald Trump on Saturday morning after he tweeted what most took to be a veiled threat at fired assistant Madeleine Westerhout while at the same time trying to make up with daughter Tiffany after he reportedly criticized her weight.

Trump finally got around to tweeting about the firing of Westerhout, who was dismissed for gossiping about the president’s relationship with his kids among other things, and reminded her that he has a “fully enforceable confidentiality agreement” she signed that bars her from speaking ill of him.

Trump closed his tweet by professing, “I love Tiffany, doing great!” at his daughter from his marriage to Marla Maples in a rare show of any attention to the seldom seen or mentioned Tiffany.

Twitter was quick to take notice of both parts of Trump’s tweet.

See below:

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Why would you need to remind her about a confidentiality agreement? Is this a threat? BTW: Usually when you forgive someone, you don’t fire them. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 31, 2019

Sounds like you’re afraid of what Madeleine might say. — Ray Hand (@pr7634) August 31, 2019

Liars, scumbags, grifters, and racists require confidentiality agreements. Obsess over confidentiality agreements. Desperately need them because everyone who works for them despises them. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) August 31, 2019

Nice veiled threat… — Liberal Puppy (@liberalpuppy) August 31, 2019

I think you’re lying. And moreover, nda’s in the White House, public servants, is unenforceable —especially in whistleblower circumstances.

I hope Ms. Westerhout comes to her senses and turns immediately to the house committees run by @RepAdamSchiff & @RepJerryNadler — Jack Hutton (@jackhutton) August 31, 2019

NDAs aren’t enforceable. Try it. — Maia (@MaiaIsMyName13) August 31, 2019

Veiled threat by Trump – he felt the need to publicly remind her that she signed his NDA. https://t.co/mbsjoOu0vu — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 31, 2019

Anyone who doesn’t interpret this tweet as a threat hasn’t watched enough mobster movies. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) August 31, 2019

And thereby you just confirmed everything she said… But if the shoe fits, it must be your favorite shoe… — King of Juice (@KingofJuice3) August 31, 2019

Resorting to threatening her now on Twitter. Sad! — WaterBluSky (@MsMariaT) August 31, 2019

It is pathetic that a U.S. president feels the need to publicly affirm that he loves his daughter. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 31, 2019

Maybe twitter is not the place to tell Tiffany you love her. SAD! — PHHenderson (@pathenderson24) August 31, 2019

A father who is forced to pronounce his love for his daughter on Twitter is the worst kind of father. — Timothy Kenison (@TimothyKenison) August 31, 2019

Translation: “Oh, by the way, I love Tiffany in case you all are wondering.” — ( ) (@gvravel) August 31, 2019

you couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a lineup — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 31, 2019

