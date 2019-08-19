Quantcast
Is Mike Pompeo the master manipulator of Donald Trump?

March 5, 2016, during the Kansas caucus, Mike Pompeo warned that President Donald Trump would be an “authoritarian president.” Nearly three years into his presidency, Pompeo has turned into Trump’s chief apologist, pushing the authoritarianism that he once warned Americans against, New Yorker reporter Susan Glasser explained Monday. Glasser’s piece seems to propose the idea that Pompeo may be the master manipulator behind the scenes in the Trump cabinet.

Monday, former Trump ally and top aide Anthony Scaramucci alleged that current cabinet officials are inches from jumping ship. He said that they’re waiting to see if the president’s poll numbers go down or he is severely politically wounded.

Glasser cited an anonymous source that described Pompeo as “like a heat-seeking missile for Trump’s ass.” In a video for the New Yorker, Glasser wondered if the reason for Pompeo’s unfaltering loyalty was out of fear that Trump would, one day, remember the 2016 comments.

But Glasser describes Pompeo, not as Trumpette desperate for approval, but one of the smartest members of a small group of people Trump listens to. In a time without people like John Kelly or Jim Mattis, who moderated Trump, Glasser paints Pompeo as one of the few left in the Trump administration whose worldview differs significantly from Trump’s.

Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake cited political adversaries who also noticed his ability to manipulate any position of power

“Pompeo’s singular ability is in navigating power,” says former Democratic congressional candidate against Pompeo, Raj Goyle. “On that, I give him massive respect: the way he mapped Wichita power, the way he mapped D.C. power, the way he mapped Trump.”

Foreign-policy analyst Ian Bremmer called Pompeo “the real adult in the room.” He went on to warn, “it is less the case than he would like, but vastly more the case than anyone else.”

Pompeo isn’t exactly a moderate Republican, but he likely has more support for American institutions and the role of America on the world stage than the president does.

Blake noted that the still-unnamed New York Times op-ed writer revealed that there are still patriotic Americans inside of the Trump administration working to ensure the president doesn’t destroy the country entirely. Could Pompeo be one of them?

Glasser recalled the sudden Syria withdrawal, where Mattis decided Trump had gone too far. Pompeo, by contrast, didn’t agree but carried Trump’s water.

“This behavior is the reason that Pompeo has succeeded in becoming the lone survivor of Trump’s original national-security team,” Glasser wrote. “At the start of his Administration, the President had bragged about ‘my generals.’ But, now that he has pushed out the actual generals who served as his chief of staff, his national-security adviser, and his Defense Secretary, it seems clear that Trump was uncomfortable with such leaders, and rejected their habits of command and independent thinking. He wanted a Mike Pompeo, not a Jim Mattis, a captain trained to follow orders, not a general used to giving them.”

Blake noted that Pompeo could be one of few “consequential” men left in Trump’s cabinet. It’s unknown how long he’ll last, particularly given the video of Pompeo released Monday.

