‘It would kill a piece of me’: Rashida Tlaib says no to West Bank visit under ‘oppressive’ Israel conditions
Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday rejected Israel’s offer to allow her to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, blasting the “oppressive conditions” set for the visit as humiliating.
“I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in — fighting against racism, oppression & injustice,” Tlaib said in a series of tweets.
On Thursday, Israel rejected a visit by the US Congress’ first two Muslim women lawmakers, Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, on the grounds that they support a boycott of the country over its treatment of the Palestinians, and after President Donald Trump urged the Jewish state to block them.
But early Friday, Israel reversed course on Tlaib, saying she could visit her grandmother in the West Bank, on the grounds that the 43-year-old first-term congresswoman agree to not promote a boycott against Israel.
“When I won, it gave the Palestinian people hope that someone will finally speak the truth about the inhumane conditions,” Tlaib wrote Friday.
“I can’t allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my sity to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies,” she said, referring to her grandmother.
“Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me.”
Gay penguins become a worldwide sensation — and now have the chance to become real parents
A pair of gay penguins in Germany who tried earnestly to hatch a stone now have the chance to become real parents.
Staff at Berlin Zoo recently presented the amorous male couple with an egg, which they swiftly began to incubate.
The egg came from another pair who in recent years "have not got along 100 percent and who have therefore often damaged their eggs", said zookeeper Norbert Zahmel.
Ten-year-old Royal penguins Skipper and Ping were an "excellent" choice as adoptive parents, he added.
Zookeepers don't know for certain if the egg is fertilised, but if it does hatch it would be the first birth of a penguin at the zoo in more than 20 years.
NRA busted for spending tens of thousands on hair stylists and make-up for Wayne LaPierre’s wife
As part of their investigative series on the finances of the embattled National Rifle Association, the Daily Beast is now reporting that the guns rights organization has been paying thousands of dollars to pamper the wife of CEO Chief Executive and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre.
According to the Beast, "The NRA spent tens of thousands of dollars bringing hair and makeup artists around the country for the wife of its CEO," which also included, "plane flights and luxury hotel stays for the stylists."
