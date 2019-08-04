Ivanka buried in scorn for tweet deploring mass shootings: ‘Your daddy stokes the flames, princess’

First daughter Ivanka Trump felt the need to jump into the fray over two mass shootings– one inspired by anti-immigration hatred — by tweeting out a statement deploring what she called “cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence,” only to buried in derision for not acknowledging her father’s racist rhetoric that is considered to be a contributing factor.

According to the president’s daughter who also serves as a White House adviser, “As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence.”

As one commenter bluntly tweeted at her: “This is your Dad’s fault.”

That commenter was not the only one who scorched Donald Trump’s daughter, see below:

As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019

Apparently the shooter had two accomplices. pic.twitter.com/obTaS3eCcF — Barbara Sears (@mail4barb) August 4, 2019

WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM. Say it. — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) August 4, 2019

Where's Lardass, golfing? — robert emmett (@irishbark) August 4, 2019

When I ask myself, "How callous, irresponsible, and lacking in self-awareness can she be?"—you respond eloquently with a tweet like this, and I know. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 4, 2019

This is your Dad’s fault.. so by default it’s your fault! Their Blood is on your hands! — shelly 🇺🇸🌈 (@shellybarring) August 4, 2019

Your father is a white supremacist instigator of racial violence. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) August 4, 2019

You and your father are complicit. — Lolo Resister at Large 💙🌊🗳🌊💙 (@loloatlarge) August 4, 2019

So you’re raising your voice against your fathers rhetoric ? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 4, 2019

Your lack of self awareness is astounding. — CathyO (@cathyob1) August 4, 2019

You be you princess. pic.twitter.com/hHz4nCjiaf — Pink Iguana 🌊#TheSquad 🌊 (@PinkIguana11) August 4, 2019

Your daddy stokes the flames princess — press sec’s lyin’ wonky eye (@pressecwonkyeye) August 4, 2019