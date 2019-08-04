Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka buried in scorn for tweet deploring mass shootings: ‘Your daddy stokes the flames, princess’

Published

2 hours ago

on

First daughter Ivanka Trump felt the need to jump into the fray over two mass shootings– one inspired by anti-immigration hatred — by tweeting out a statement deploring what she called “cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence,” only to buried in derision for not acknowledging her father’s racist rhetoric that is considered to be a contributing factor.

According to the president’s daughter who also serves as a White House adviser, “As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence.”

As one commenter bluntly tweeted at her: “This is your Dad’s fault.”

That commenter was not the only one who scorched Donald Trump’s daughter, see below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN panel goes off the rails after frantic Santorum claims Trump can’t be held responsible for encouraging violence

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

A CNN "State of the Union" panel grew more heated than usual on Sunday morning as regular contributor Rick Santorum attempted to put some distance between Donald Trump's violent rhetoric and two mass shootings that occurred within 13 hours of each other.

Fellow conservative Amanda Carpenter  kicked it off  by blistering Donald Trump and Republicans for not directly calling out white supremacist terrorists.

"I've been watching carefully what Republicans have been saying and I come down here right now," she began. "If the only thing can you muster to offer are your thoughts and prayers, then those thoughts should be very clear and unequivocal about condemning white terrorism. If the words radical Islamic terrorist can roll off your tongue, it should equally roll off your tongue when it happens in another case."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ivanka buried in scorn for tweet deploring mass shootings: ‘Your daddy stokes the flames, princess’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

First daughter Ivanka Trump felt the need to jump into the fray over two mass shootings-- one inspired by anti-immigration hatred -- by tweeting out a statement deploring what she called "cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence," only to buried in derision for not acknowledging her father's racist rhetoric that is considered to be a contributing factor.

According to the president's daughter who also serves as a White House adviser, "As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘When is the country going to have enough?’ Distraught Dayton mayor cuts off CNN interview on mass shooting

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

Speaking with CNN host Victor Blackwell by phone, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley brought  viewers up to date on the latest information available on the horrific slaughter in her city that left nine dead and 16 wounded before lamenting the fact that her city was the site of 250th mass shooting this year.

Along the way, she revealed that she had yet to hear from President Donald Trump before abruptly cutting off the interview after disgustedly asking, "When is this country going to have enough?"

"You mentioned the weapon, the rifle," Black well asked. "He also had high-capacity magazines I understand. There are questions about what should and should not be available to the public, that should be legal. Do you believe these high-capacity magazines should be legal in the state of Ohio? Should there be a ban?"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image