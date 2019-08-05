Quantcast
Connect with us

Jewish protesters arrested at LA office of private prison company that runs ICE ‘concentration camps’

Published

3 mins ago

on

“No ‘business as usual’ for the companies, politicians, or anyone assisting ICE & Trump carry out their white supremacist agenda.”

Jewish activists were arrested Monday for protesting at the Los Angeles office of the GEO Group, a private prison company that runs federal migrant detention facilities decried by critics as “concentration camps.”

The grassroots group Never Again Action has organized events across the country in recent weeks—from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. to Chicago—to protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies and how agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol treat asylum-seekers and other migrants, particularly those who enter the country at the Southern border.

In a Facebook event description for Monday’s demonstration, the protest organizers detailed what motivated their protest:

ADVERTISEMENT

Children are being separated from their families at the border and imprisoned in concentration camps. ICE raids are increasing in frequency and severity, instilling fear and terror into immigrant communities. People are dying at the border as they flee for their safety. Cherished members of our local community are being rounded up outside of their homes, in their cars, at their workplaces. We refuse to wait and see—we know from history what happens next.

Organizers also highlighted the GEO Group’s contracts with ICE, pointing out that the Adelanto Detention Facility—which the corporation runs for the U.S. government—is located just outside of Los Angeles. “We can’t ignore it,” said organizers. “As a country, as a community, we have to stand up and declare that we will not allow this to happen any longer.”

“That’s why we’re showing up on GEO Group’s doorstep. Because people are suffering and dying, and the owners of GEO Group don’t care as long as their bottom line is safe. Because it’s clear that our leaders and officials won’t stop it,” organizers added. “Join us to tell GEO Group that never again means never again, and that the public demands they CLOSE THE CAMPS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Never Again Action wrote in a tweet Monday that Jewish activists targeted the GEO Group’s office because the company “runs concentration camps, and when six million of our family members died we swore we wouldn’t let that happen again to anyone.”

The group livestreamed the action from both inside and outside the GEO Group’s L.A. office:

ADVERTISEMENT

“No ‘business as usual’ for the companies, politicians, or anyone assisting ICE & Trump carry out their white supremacist agenda,” Never Again Action tweeted.

According to reports from the scene, protesters chanted “close the camps” as police began making arrests a few hours after the demonstration began. Never Again Action tweetedMonday afternoon that after shutting down the building for about five hours, the last group of demonstrators from the lobby had been arrested and removed by police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants and supporters of the protest shared updates on social media with the hashtags #JewsAgainstICE and #NeverAgain:

ADVERTISEMENT

Never Again Action has planned multiple protests through next week in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Seattle, New York City, Baltimore, Houston, and Rhode Island. See the group’s full list of past and future actions here.

ADVERTISEMENT

by
Jessica Corbett, staff writer

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Young Mitch McConnell supporters pose for a photo strangling a cardboard cutout of AOC

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

On Monday, a picture appeared on Instagram, apparently taken by a group of young men supporting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the Fancy Farm, Kentucky political picnic.

The picture showed them gathered around a cardboard cutout of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), with one of them gripping the cutout's throat to look as if he was strangling her:

i guess mitch is ok with a bunch of his white boys symbolically attacking a cutout of aoc pic.twitter.com/pcPT7YfsVr

— gg 🙊🙈🙉 (@gina_goldberg) August 5, 2019

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Utterly unjustifiable’: Lawmaker who blamed Dayton massacre on same-sex marriage urged to resign by GOP leader

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

An Ohio state lawmaker who blamed a mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead is being urged to resign by the state’s Republican party leader.

Ohio GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken called Republican Rep. Candice Keller’s Facebook screed “shocking and utterly unjustifiable,” while observing that the nation is in “utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton.” Timken’s spokesperson says she “is calling for Candice Keller to resign,” WHIO reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump encouraged his own daughter to release a sex tape: New York Magazine

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

A recent profile on Ivanka Trump has revealed a lot about her self-obsession and lack of self-awareness, as well as her obsession with an Ayn Rand character who used her beauty to outwit her opponents. But it also divulged the president's fascination with Paris Hilton's sex tape, reported New York Magazine.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image