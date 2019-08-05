Jewish protesters arrested at LA office of private prison company that runs ICE ‘concentration camps’

“No ‘business as usual’ for the companies, politicians, or anyone assisting ICE & Trump carry out their white supremacist agenda.”

Jewish activists were arrested Monday for protesting at the Los Angeles office of the GEO Group, a private prison company that runs federal migrant detention facilities decried by critics as “concentration camps.”

The grassroots group Never Again Action has organized events across the country in recent weeks—from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. to Chicago—to protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies and how agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol treat asylum-seekers and other migrants, particularly those who enter the country at the Southern border.

Two more Jews taking action against ICE, Trump, and their allies have just been arrested pic.twitter.com/esLHyfr5aL — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 5, 2019

In a Facebook event description for Monday’s demonstration, the protest organizers detailed what motivated their protest:

Children are being separated from their families at the border and imprisoned in concentration camps. ICE raids are increasing in frequency and severity, instilling fear and terror into immigrant communities. People are dying at the border as they flee for their safety. Cherished members of our local community are being rounded up outside of their homes, in their cars, at their workplaces. We refuse to wait and see—we know from history what happens next.

Organizers also highlighted the GEO Group’s contracts with ICE, pointing out that the Adelanto Detention Facility—which the corporation runs for the U.S. government—is located just outside of Los Angeles. “We can’t ignore it,” said organizers. “As a country, as a community, we have to stand up and declare that we will not allow this to happen any longer.”

“That’s why we’re showing up on GEO Group’s doorstep. Because people are suffering and dying, and the owners of GEO Group don’t care as long as their bottom line is safe. Because it’s clear that our leaders and officials won’t stop it,” organizers added. “Join us to tell GEO Group that never again means never again, and that the public demands they CLOSE THE CAMPS.”

Never Again Action wrote in a tweet Monday that Jewish activists targeted the GEO Group’s office because the company “runs concentration camps, and when six million of our family members died we swore we wouldn’t let that happen again to anyone.”

We have to block your entrance because @GEOGroup runs concentration camps, and when six million of our family members died we swore we wouldn’t let that happen again to anyone #NeverAgainIsNow https://t.co/Ihb5sMqKCd — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 5, 2019

The group livestreamed the action from both inside and outside the GEO Group’s L.A. office:

If you’re just joining us, #JewsAgainstICE activists have shut down the GEO Group offices in Los Angeles. We’ve got two livestreams covering what’s going on inside and outside the building: Inside: https://t.co/Z5tglptGNd Outside:https://t.co/nSYbI3E7Xy https://t.co/9b1Hlx8z8u pic.twitter.com/pCdvC1Lx9a — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 5, 2019

“No ‘business as usual’ for the companies, politicians, or anyone assisting ICE & Trump carry out their white supremacist agenda,” Never Again Action tweeted.

According to reports from the scene, protesters chanted “close the camps” as police began making arrests a few hours after the demonstration began. Never Again Action tweetedMonday afternoon that after shutting down the building for about five hours, the last group of demonstrators from the lobby had been arrested and removed by police.

Participants and supporters of the protest shared updates on social media with the hashtags #JewsAgainstICE and #NeverAgain:

Standing alongside @NeverAgainActn outside @GEOGroup in Los Angeles. There will be no business as usual today. #NeverAgainIsNow pic.twitter.com/4Zfc0nMzQI — Block Me Now Ringo, Said the Gringo (@nickmjimenez) August 5, 2019

Today I’m joining #JewsAgainstICE & allies in LA to shut down GEO Group, a private prison company that has taken billions from ICE. Never again is today. pic.twitter.com/aTnuL7Ijka — Simar (@sahluwal) August 5, 2019

At Geo Group’s LA office with @NeverAgainActn where over a dozen people are inside the building risking arrest blocking the entrances. Come join us at 6100 Center Drive! #JewsAgainstICE #NeverAgainIsNow pic.twitter.com/NBKkpfy67U — Natalie Rotstein 🌅 (@nrotstein) August 5, 2019

Never Again Action has planned multiple protests through next week in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Seattle, New York City, Baltimore, Houston, and Rhode Island. See the group’s full list of past and future actions here.

GEO Group earns billions of dollars helping ICE run concentration camps. That’s why we’re shutting down their offices in Los Angeles right now. Follow along:https://t.co/9b1Hlx8z8u Find the next action:https://t.co/kbzNGCdSGH https://t.co/oeaLl4MTqm — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 5, 2019

