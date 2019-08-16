Quantcast
Julián Castro blasts Twitter CEO for not ‘working to remove white supremacists’ after Steve King’s bizarro rant

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro blasted Twitter for allowing white supremacists on its platform, and went after Republican Rep. Steve King, after the Iowa Congressman posted a bizarro rant directed at the Texas Democrat.

“Hey @JulianCastro,” Rep. King tweeted late Thursday night. “You think it’s NOT embarrassing when you declare that men can get pregnant and then you promote federal funding to abort men’s babies? Genius! A Democrat proposal that will have a CBO score of ZERO! And a bizarre score of 100!!”

Castro on Wednesday had scorched King after the nine-term Republican lawmaker drew scorn and outrage for saying humankind might not exist without rape and incest.

In response to King’s transphobic and bizarre attack, which seemed to come out of nowhere, Castro pivoted, apparently trying to get Twitter’s CEO, billionaire Jack Dorsey, to ban King from Twitter. Twitter has been under fire for not what many feel is its slow response in removing white supremacists and neo-Nazis from its platform.

Congressman King has a long and growing history of racist, white supremacist, white nationalist, homophobic, transphobic, and anti-immigrant remarks and policies.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

