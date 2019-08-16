Julián Castro blasts Twitter CEO for not ‘working to remove white supremacists’ after Steve King’s bizarro rant
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro blasted Twitter for allowing white supremacists on its platform, and went after Republican Rep. Steve King, after the Iowa Congressman posted a bizarro rant directed at the Texas Democrat.
“Hey @JulianCastro,” Rep. King tweeted late Thursday night. “You think it’s NOT embarrassing when you declare that men can get pregnant and then you promote federal funding to abort men’s babies? Genius! A Democrat proposal that will have a CBO score of ZERO! And a bizarre score of 100!!”
Castro on Wednesday had scorched King after the nine-term Republican lawmaker drew scorn and outrage for saying humankind might not exist without rape and incest.
Steve King has no place in Congress. Time and time again, he has embarrassed himself and denigrated his office.
Hey, @JDScholten, I’m ready for another Winnebago road trip—it’s time to unseat this bigot.https://t.co/eHnsSqLA7F
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 14, 2019
In response to King’s transphobic and bizarre attack, which seemed to come out of nowhere, Castro pivoted, apparently trying to get Twitter’s CEO, billionaire Jack Dorsey, to ban King from Twitter. Twitter has been under fire for not what many feel is its slow response in removing white supremacists and neo-Nazis from its platform.
Hey @Jack, I thought @Twitter was working to remove white supremacists from the platform? https://t.co/ye7Ah8FEH4
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 16, 2019
Congressman King has a long and growing history of racist, white supremacist, white nationalist, homophobic, transphobic, and anti-immigrant remarks and policies.
2020 Election
Trump-backing union workers turn on president over new labor rules as election nears
According to a report at Politico, workers who are a part of one of the nation's largest unions are very unhappy with Donald Trump's Labor Department after they had fallen in line behind the president following this election in 2016.
The report states "a deal gone bad between Trump and North America’s Building Trades Unions over a Labor Department apprenticeship initiative" is at the heart of the dispute that could cost Trump votes in the 2020 election.
Politico reports that leadership of the union endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, but the rank and file workers of the "NABTU has always been viewed as more conservative than other labor groups, and since Trump's victory it has weathered criticism from the left for that reason."
2020 Election
Donald Trump is spending more money on Facebook ads in Texas than in any other state
The spending in the traditionally red state is raising questions about whether he's simply shoring up his support — or treating Texas as potentially up for grabs in 2020.
Beginning in June, thousands of voters across the country saw a fundraising plea in the form of a Facebook ad from the president’s official social media page. It described how the “fake news media” would bolster Donald Trump’s reelection bid.
“The Fake News Media broadcasted the 2020 Crazy Dem Debate and showed the American People just how insane the Democratic candidates really are,” it said.
2020 Election
Warren opens double-digit lead over Biden in key state of Iowa
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has opened a double-digit lead over the current 2020 Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a just-released poll for Iowa.
An Iowa Starting Line-Change Research poll shows Warren at 28%, followed by Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders both at 17%, giving Warren an eleven-point lead over both.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes in with 13%. Senator Kamala Harris has 8%. Senator Cory Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke both have 3%.