Julián Castro blasts Twitter CEO for not ‘working to remove white supremacists’ after Steve King’s bizarro rant

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro blasted Twitter for allowing white supremacists on its platform, and went after Republican Rep. Steve King, after the Iowa Congressman posted a bizarro rant directed at the Texas Democrat.

“Hey @JulianCastro,” Rep. King tweeted late Thursday night. “You think it’s NOT embarrassing when you declare that men can get pregnant and then you promote federal funding to abort men’s babies? Genius! A Democrat proposal that will have a CBO score of ZERO! And a bizarre score of 100!!”

Castro on Wednesday had scorched King after the nine-term Republican lawmaker drew scorn and outrage for saying humankind might not exist without rape and incest.

Steve King has no place in Congress. Time and time again, he has embarrassed himself and denigrated his office. Hey, @JDScholten, I’m ready for another Winnebago road trip—it’s time to unseat this bigot.https://t.co/eHnsSqLA7F — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 14, 2019

In response to King’s transphobic and bizarre attack, which seemed to come out of nowhere, Castro pivoted, apparently trying to get Twitter’s CEO, billionaire Jack Dorsey, to ban King from Twitter. Twitter has been under fire for not what many feel is its slow response in removing white supremacists and neo-Nazis from its platform.

Hey @Jack, I thought @Twitter was working to remove white supremacists from the platform? https://t.co/ye7Ah8FEH4 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 16, 2019

Congressman King has a long and growing history of racist, white supremacist, white nationalist, homophobic, transphobic, and anti-immigrant remarks and policies.