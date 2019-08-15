Quantcast
July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US agency

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, confirming earlier observations by the European Union.

“Much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat in July, as temperatures soared to new heights in the hottest month ever recorded. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows,” the agency said.

According to the NOAA, the average global temperature in July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees Celsius (60.4 Fahrenheit), making it the hottest July in its records, which go back to 1880.

The previous hottest month on record was July 2016.

“Nine of the 10 hottest Julys have occurred since 2005?with the last five years ranking as the five hottest,” the NOAA said.

Alaska had its hottest July since it began keeping records in 2005, several countries in Europe saw new temperature records, and it was also the hottest month ever across Africa as a whole.

Average Arctic sea ice meanwhile set a record low for July, running 19.8 percent below average, and surpassing the previous historic low of July 2012 according to an analysis by the National Snow and Ice Data Center using data from NOAA and NASA.

Average Antarctic sea ice was 4.3 percent below the 1981-2010 average, making it the smallest for July in the 41-year record.

© 2019

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

