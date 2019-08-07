LIVE COVERAGE: USA Today headquarters evacuated after report of man with a weapon
USA Today’s headquarters in McLean, Virginia was evacuated Wednesday over reports of a man with a weapon.
“Alarms sounded at the building as police squad cars converged on the scene. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were patrolling the area and a helicopter hovered overhead,” the publication reported.
No injuries or gunshots have been reported.
Watch live video below:
