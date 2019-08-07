LIVE COVERAGE: USA Today headquarters evacuated after report of man with a weapon

A Fox News contributor patiently explained to her colleagues how President Donald Trump had openly encouraged violence against his rivals, and showed there was no comparison to rhetoric from the other side.

The president is visiting Dayton and El Paso, where 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a pair of mass shootings, and panelists on "Outnumbered" largely agreed that Trump was unfairly blamed as a motivating factor.

"He said everyone from white supremacy to Antifa, there is no place for hate groups," said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Fox News contributor. "The president, I think, said the right thing, and I think he meant the right thing. But some of these others won’t let him out of that box."