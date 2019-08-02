Quantcast
Liz Cheney ripped online after bizarre defense of her dad’s invasion of Iraq: ‘Your daddy is a dick’

21 mins ago

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney received harsh criticism online after attempting to defend her father’s infamous push for the United States to invade and occupy Iraq.

For days, Rep. Liz Cheney as been defending the position taken by Montana Governor Steve Bullock that the United States should be open to preemptively launching nuclear attacks. Bullock was criticized for his position by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during the second round of Democratic debates.

“Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country. We don’t need any more, thanks,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted on Tuesday.

In 2002, Sen. Sanders voted against the Iraq War.

“No surprise commie Bernie Sanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first. (On a side note, he seems to have daddy issues…with my daddy),” Cheney tweeted in response.

The internet was less than impressed with her argument. Here is some of what people were saying:

