Liz Cheney ripped online after bizarre defense of her dad’s invasion of Iraq: ‘Your daddy is a dick’

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney received harsh criticism online after attempting to defend her father’s infamous push for the United States to invade and occupy Iraq.

For days, Rep. Liz Cheney as been defending the position taken by Montana Governor Steve Bullock that the United States should be open to preemptively launching nuclear attacks. Bullock was criticized for his position by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during the second round of Democratic debates.

“Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country. We don’t need any more, thanks,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted on Tuesday.

In 2002, Sen. Sanders voted against the Iraq War.

“No surprise commie Bernie Sanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first. (On a side note, he seems to have daddy issues…with my daddy),” Cheney tweeted in response.

No surprise commie @BernieSanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first. (On a side note, he seems to have daddy issues…with my daddy.) https://t.co/OdbbvdyvV6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 2, 2019

The internet was less than impressed with her argument. Here is some of what people were saying:

Your "daddy" helped lie America into a war where over 4400 of our brothers and sisters died. He still has not even offered an apology. We ALL have issues with him. https://t.co/GMjT5rHvMQ — VoteVets (@votevets) August 2, 2019

if you think bernie has issues with your daddy wait till you hear about the international criminal court — Max Socol 🌹 (@mbsocol) August 2, 2019

A lot of people have daddy issues with your daddy. It's cause their daddies died fighting an unnecessary war that your daddy lied to get our country into. — Rich E (@kaspe_r11) August 2, 2019

Red-baiting: the last refuge of the Cheney. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 2, 2019

No surprise from Fascist @Liz_Cheney — Jon Stall Bernie2020 🔥 M4A (@JonStall2009) August 2, 2019

Your daddy is a dick, figuratively and literally. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 2, 2019

Remember a few days ago when you said Native Americans were ruining your Western way of life — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) August 2, 2019

Those aren’t daddy issues, those are principals But you probably wouldn’t know much about that — 🙋🏻‍♀️Nichole DeJesus❤️🤦🏻‍♀️ (@1nicholedejesus) August 2, 2019

Dear Liz Cheney- your father is a war criminal and a liar. And you are a disgrace, sincerely, citizens of the world. — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) August 2, 2019

No surprise the war criminal Cheney family wants to commit more war crimes.#TheHague — The Ginger© 🌹 Yelling about the damn bill (@gingercaddy) August 2, 2019

Is Liz Cheney suggesting that folks who travel to Russia aren't Patriots? Then Liz must be on board with investigating the 8 Republicans who went to Russia on July 4th 2018. Or Junior & Kushner who met with Russians in Trump Tower and wanted a back door communication channel 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K2h457iRdM — Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) August 2, 2019

Calling a war criminal "daddy" makes it much more likely that you're the one with daddy issues FYI — A Flock of Seagals (@ASegals) August 2, 2019

If somebody doesn't have issues with your daddy, there's something very wrong with them. Dick Cheney caused around a million deaths. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 2, 2019

You’re a fvcking idiot. Name the only country that used nuclear weapons. The neocons are always ready to send ppl’s babies to war. So, when the hell are you enlisting? How about your kids? Your daddy is a war criminal. And if there was any justice in the world, he’d be in jail.🖕🏻 — DiJo⏳ (@DianaJNYCProg) August 2, 2019

Probably because your father is a war criminal. Just a thought. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) August 2, 2019

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we

▔▏┗┛▕▔ kick out

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

War criminals

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) August 2, 2019

Now ask your daddy and Harry Whittington’s face who shot first 😂 pic.twitter.com/8uDx0rZVEj — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) August 2, 2019

pretty tortured response here, imo https://t.co/gQ36nwAVnC — Adam Smith (@asmith83) August 2, 2019

You're calling #BernieSanders, who opposed a war based on lies, a "commie" … while defending #DickCheney, who helped launch that war. Setting aside your family connection, do you not see how offensive and outrageous that is? https://t.co/sscXmXYqw1 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 2, 2019

Your dad’s deliberate lies enriched a lot of his pals and killed a lot of innocent people. You should probably deal with that. https://t.co/Ker3RETOh5 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 2, 2019

The issue with your daddy is that he’s a war criminal. https://t.co/Kbg3KslqhB — Daniel Denvir (@DanielDenvir) August 2, 2019

Satisfied with this incredible own, Liz turned her attention to drinking another of the goblets of puppy blood that keep her alive. https://t.co/T36bppNJBV — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 2, 2019

