Marco Rubio raked over the coals for posting Bible quote that warns against associating with ‘the wrathful’

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday posted one of his regular Bible quotes on Twitter, and he once again found himself getting raked over the coals by his followers because the quote bore direct relevance to the senator’s relationship with President Donald Trump.

“Do not be friendly with hotheads, nor associate with the wrathful, Lest you learn their ways, and become ensnared,” Rubio wrote, quoting from the Bible verse Proverbs 22:24-25.

Given the president’s reputation for being a wrathful hothead, however, Rubio’s latest Bible quote instantly opened him up to charges of hypocrisy.

Check out some of the top reactions below.

