Marco Rubio raked over the coals for posting Bible quote that warns against associating with ‘the wrathful’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday posted one of his regular Bible quotes on Twitter, and he once again found himself getting raked over the coals by his followers because the quote bore direct relevance to the senator’s relationship with President Donald Trump.

“Do not be friendly with hotheads, nor associate with the wrathful, Lest you learn their ways, and become ensnared,” Rubio wrote, quoting from the Bible verse Proverbs 22:24-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do not be friendly with hotheads,nor associate with the wrathful,Lest you learn their ways,and become ensnared. Proverbs 22:24-25 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 16, 2019

Given the president’s reputation for being a wrathful hothead, however, Rubio’s latest Bible quote instantly opened him up to charges of hypocrisy.

Check out some of the top reactions below.

Too late — CrazyInvertedPopehat (@Popehat) August 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

now do the one where Jesus kicks all the immigrants out of Nazareth and then jets off for ten days of golf at Galilee-a-Lago — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You conveniently left out the two lines before these. Wonder why? Proverbs 22: 22-23: Do not rob the poor, because he is poor,

or crush the afflicted at the gate,

for the LORD will plead their cause

and rob of life those who rob them. — Rod (@hemingwayrod) August 16, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS SENATOR! please come pick up your prize for the tweet most devoid of self awareness, of the week! Please stop by the WHITE HOUSE to receive it — Nik Carter (@TheNotoriousNIK) August 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT