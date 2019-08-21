REVEALED: Nazi-saluting Orange County teens have been doing it for several years — without punishment
More videos have surfaced showing students at a Southern County high school making Nazi gestures, and school officials are apologizing for the way they’ve handled the situation and re-opening an investigation.
A video emerged earlier this week showing nearly a dozen members of the boys’ Pacifica High School water polo team delivering Nazi salutes and singing an obscure Nazi marching song, and additional videos have come to light showing similar situations, reported KABC-TV.
Three new videos that came out Wednesday show students on school grounds at the Garden Grove high school giving Nazi salutes, wrapping themselves in a Confederate flag and making Nazi salutes while marching with a German flag.
Two of the videos were recorded last year, and one was made three years ago, but at least some of the students shown remain at the Orange County school.
It’s not clear whether any of the students were shown in the water polo team video.
The school’s principal, Steve Osborne, said administrators learned of the additional videos Wednesday morning and decided to re-open the investigation, but parents and students are upset about their handling of the water polo team video.
Students involved in that incident were disciplined, but teachers and parents were not notified of the situation at the time.
Additional police security was in place Tuesday night at the school board meeting, where parents complained about the situation.
“You had an obligation to let us know about this event,” said parent Randy Steiner. “You failed miserably.”
Osborne apologized at the meeting, and pledged more transparency the following morning when additional Nazi videos came to light.
Teachers are also demanding a stronger role in helping to change the school culture, saying the apparent white nationalism problem must be addressed and rooted out.
“We have to acknowledge that this is something that’s in our community that we need to address,” said Pacifica teacher Adam Wemmer, “and as teachers we hope to address it with the curriculum.”
Students at another Orange County high school were suspended earlier this year after photos went viral showing them playing beer pong with cups arranged in a swastika, and with the teens extending their arms in Nazi salutes.
The TV station reported that some Pacifica students, including others not involved in the Nazi videos, have received death threats since they received media attention, but KABC did not provide any specifics about those threats or the targets.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro blames Amazon fires on green groups as Twitter erupts
Wildfires in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil have ignited a firestorm on social media, with President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday suggesting green groups had started the blazes.
Images of fires purportedly devouring sections of the world's largest rainforest have gone viral on Twitter. #PrayforAmazonas is the top trending hashtag in the world Wednesday, with 249,000 tweets.
"No matter how successful we are, if our Earth dies, we all die," posted one Twitter user.
The virtual anguish over the destruction comes as official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of the year -- the highest number for any year since 2013. Most of them were in the Amazon.
‘We don’t have to live like this’: March for Our Lives unveils sweeping plan to address gun violence and strengthen democracy
"Created by survivors, so you don't have to be one."
After spending a year and a half traveling the country to register young people to vote and urging high school and college students to participate in the 2020 election, the national organization March For Our Lives released a sweeping gun control proposal Wednesday, calling on the federal government to listen to the demands of young voters.
In its Peace Plan for a Safer America, the group—which was born out of the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people were killed—calls on the next president to treat the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. as what it is: "a national public health emergency."
Breaking Banner
This Trump supporter received praise from the president himself — now he’s facing a lengthy prison sentence for voter fraud
President Donald Trump has often claimed that incidents of voter fraud aided the Clinton campaign in 2016. Just last Thursday at a rally in New Hampshire, Trump claimed that voter fraud had cost him the state's four electoral points.
"It was taken away from us," he said at a rally in Manchester.
“There is no evidence of rampant voter fraud in 2016 or really in any previous election,” Ellen Weintraub, the chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, told CNN Monday.