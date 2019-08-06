NRA president is having her house guarded by Georgia sheriff’s deputies: report

On Tuesday, CBS 46 News reported that the National Rifle Association is paying deputies in Cobb County, Georgia to protect the office of the organization’s president.

This development comes as the NRA once again comes under sharp scrutiny for its role in mobilizing opposition to gun control laws in the wake of two devastating mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The NRA’s current president, Carolyn Meadows, took over this year after the brief tenure of former Lt. Col. Oliver North, who was pushed out of the organization after battling with CEO Wayne LaPierre over the organization’s financial ethics scandals. Meadows told reporters that she is paying for the security detail out of her own personal funds.

Meadows has already drawn controversy for claiming that Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), who was elected on a platform of gun control following the shooting death of her son Jordan Davis, only won her seat because she was an African American woman.

