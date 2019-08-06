NRA president is having her house guarded by Georgia sheriff’s deputies: report
On Tuesday, CBS 46 News reported that the National Rifle Association is paying deputies in Cobb County, Georgia to protect the office of the organization’s president.
This development comes as the NRA once again comes under sharp scrutiny for its role in mobilizing opposition to gun control laws in the wake of two devastating mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
The NRA’s current president, Carolyn Meadows, took over this year after the brief tenure of former Lt. Col. Oliver North, who was pushed out of the organization after battling with CEO Wayne LaPierre over the organization’s financial ethics scandals. Meadows told reporters that she is paying for the security detail out of her own personal funds.
Meadows has already drawn controversy for claiming that Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), who was elected on a platform of gun control following the shooting death of her son Jordan Davis, only won her seat because she was an African American woman.
Trump refused phone call with El Paso congresswoman — despite having nothing on his schedule: report
President Donald Trump refused to talk on the phone with the Congresswoman representing El Paso -- but will travel to the border city despite being told he is unwelcome.
"I requested a phone call with him today in order to share what I have now heard from many constituents, including some who are victims of Saturday’s attack," Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) tweeted on Tuesday.
"My message would’ve been that he needs to understand that his words are powerful and have consequences. Using racist language to describe Mexicans, immigrants and other minorities dehumanize us. Those words inflame others," she said.
The Islamic State is ‘resurging’ in Syria as US pulls troops: watchdog
The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group is "resurging" in Syria even as the United States withdrew troops, and is solidifying its insurgent capabilities in neighboring Iraq, a Defense Department watchdog said Tuesday.
The jihadists -- who suffered major territorial losses at the hands of Iraqi and Syrian forces backed by a US-led international air campaign -- are exploiting weaknesses in local forces to make gains, the report from the Office of Inspector General said.
"Despite losing its territorial 'caliphate,' the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) solidified its insurgent capabilities in Iraq and was resurging in Syria this quarter," according to the report, which uses an alternate name for the jihadist group.
‘Sit down and shut it’: Don Jr. mocked for claiming Kavanaugh investigation makes Democrats ‘the party of ANTIFA’
On Tuesday, House Democrats announced they are opening an investigation into the records from the National Archives that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee blocked from being released about the record of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmations.
This news infuriated Donald Trump Jr., who took to Twitter to proclaim Democrats "the party of ANTIFA" that has now "gone full Fascist!"
The Democrats will stop at nothing to to push their political agenda. The party of ANTIFA has gone full Fascist. This is truly disgusting! https://t.co/500F5y4veb