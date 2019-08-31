‘Number one shoe!’ Trump praises his most loyal Fox host in sloppy Twitter rant
President Donald Trump continued his passive-aggressive feud with Fox News on Saturday.
In a typo-ridden tweet, he praised Sean Hannity’s show — one of the programs most consistently loyal to him:
Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @foxnews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me! Congratulations to @seanhannity for being the number one shoe on Cable Television!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019
‘Horrific day for Odessa’: Authorities brief the public on latest mass shooting in Texas
Published37 mins ago
onAugust 31, 2019
Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke updated the public on Saturday following a mass shooting at multiple locations between Midland and Odessa in Texas.
The suspect, who was killed by police, was a white male in his thirties.
Gerke said that five victims were killed, with 21 injured.
Three law enforcement officers were among those shot.
The incident began with a traffic stop.
Watch Part I:
‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting
Published1 hour ago
onAugust 31, 2019
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.
"ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency," Guttenberg tweeted.
Here is what others were saying:
21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report
Published2 hours ago
onAugust 31, 2019
Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.
Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.
"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."