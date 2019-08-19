NYPD finally fires cop who killed Eric Garner

The New York Police Department announced on Monday that it was firing Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer who killed Eric Garner by placing him in a choke hold in 2014.
James O’Neill, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department, made the announcement of Pantaleo’s firing during a Monday afternoon press conference in which he recounted the actions taken by the former NYPD officer five years ago.
Although O’Neill did not believe that Pantaleo intended to grievously harm Garner while he was resisting arrest, he said that there was no reason for the officer to continue keeping Garner in a choke hold while he was on the ground and complaining that he was having difficulty breathing.
“The unintended consequence of Garner’s death must have a consequence of its own,” O’Neill said. “It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a NYC police officer.”
Garner’s death sparked national outrage, especially since the kind of choke hold used by Pantaleo in trying to restrain Garner was prohibited by NYPD regulations.
Earlier this month, an administrative judge with the New York Police Department recommended that Pantaleo be fired for using a prohibited technique that ended up costing Garner, a 43-year-old father of six children, his life.
