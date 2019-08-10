‘Pac-Man caused folks to eat more?’ Ted Lieu slams Walmart for blaming video games for gun deaths
In the wake of the horrific mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the store has changed its policy — on video games. Walmart will now restrict advertisements for violent games, while leaving its gun sales and its permissive open carry policy completely untouched.
This response did not sit well with Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who pointed out the absurdity of Walmart’s response in a tweet on Friday:
Dear @Walmart, remember how:
Mario Kart caused people to drive faster?
Pac-Man caused folks to eat more?
Fortnite radicalized a white supremacist to shoot Hispanics at your store?
You disrespect the victims of mass shootings by making up stupid shit. Stop blaming video games. https://t.co/NEnqg38GbT
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 9, 2019
The gun industry has tried to shift the blame for shootings onto video games for years, despite the fact that studies have found no link between gaming and violent behavior.
