Plutonium found in Colorado soil at five times higher level than acceptable radioactive level

Why is there plutonium in the soil of a national wildlife refuge that is five times higher than the rate that demands a “clean up?” It’s a question Colorado state health officials are examining Tuesday after their soil sample readings showed 264 picocuries-per-gram found in Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge.
The Denver Post reported the findings of the radioactive substance, but toxicologists at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said they don’t believe “there is an immediate public health threat.”
The site explained that the standard for toxic cleanup of the Rocky Flats plants was 50 picocuries per gram.
“We do believe that further sampling and analysis is needed to assess what this elevated sample may mean for long-term risks, and whether it is an isolated instance or a sign of a wider area of relatively high contamination,” said the department’s director of hazardous materials, Jennifer Opila. “We are taking the sample result seriously because it is much higher than previous samples in the vicinity and higher than the cleanup standard.”
The testing came after the toxic substance was discovered last week and scientists sought further tests. That’s when they learned the dangerous degree they were dealing with on the public land.
The area was the site where triggers for nuclear weapons were made for over 40 years.
Citizens are already starting to worry and they fear the Environmental Protection Agency is no longer in the business of keeping people safe.
“I want our fellow citizens around the Denver area to finally wake up and realize that the federal government is not watching your back on this area,” Nick Hansen, co-founder of Rocky Flats Downwinders told Denver7. “It’s the federal government who caused this problem. It’s the federal government who supposedly cleaned it up.”
Bill Ray, executive director of the Jefferson Parkway Public Highway Authority, also told Denver7 that a second test that was done showed a lower level. The “inconsistent testing results from one soil sample” is now posing questions to the viability of the tests and what could be going on in the area.
You can read more at The Denver Post.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.