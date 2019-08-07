Pompeo: North Korea missiles don’t impact negotiations
Us Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday downplayed North Korea’s latest missile launches, saying they won’t alter the prospects for negotiations on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons.
One day after North Korea called a new round of short-range missiles a “warning” against joint US-South Korea military exercises, Pompeo told reporters that it didn’t impact Washington’s approach to the region.
The latest launches were the fourth pair of projectiles fired in less than two weeks by the North. They came after the South Korean and US militaries began mainly computer-simulated joint exercises on Monday to test Seoul’s ability to take operational control in wartime.
Asked if the missile launches dampened the environment for negotiations on denuclearization, Pompeo replied “No.”
“President Trump’s administration strategy with respect to North Korea hasn’t changed,” he said.
“Our effort is to achieve the full, final denuclearization of North Korea. We are hopeful that in the coming weeks we will get back to negotiating table to achieve that.”
Pompeo noted that the recent launches by North Korea did not involve the medium and long-range ballistic missiles that had raised alarms in 2017 and 2018, and that Pyongyang has stopped testing nuclear weapons since September 2017.
“Those are both good things,” he said.
“Now the task is for us to deliver on want the two leaders agreed to back in June of last year in Singapore,” he said, referring to meetings between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, when the North made a vague pledge on denuclearization.
“We are fully focused on that and we are planning for negotiations in a couple of weeks and we anticipate the two teams getting back together.”
During an impromptu June meeting in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula the two leaders had agreed to resume talks, but working-level dialogue has yet to begin.
Analysts say the military maneuvers on both sides could see discussions pushed back until the autumn, and Pyongyang signalled Tuesday that it was in no mood to talk.
It called the drills a “flagrant violation” of the diplomatic process between Pyongyang, Washington and Seoul.
US ‘heartland’ companies balk at latest Trump tariffs
The cost of President Donald Trump's latest tariffs on Chinese goods will either be passed on to consumers, or taken from profits, several US companies said Wednesday.
"The American people are being misled by this administration that China is paying for these tariffs. This is a tax on them, or on the businesses that are bringing products to America," said Win Cramer, chief executive of Jlab Audio, a California company that makes headphones.
Cramer, who has suspended plans to hire more staff in light of the tariff threat, joined a conference call organized by "Tariffs Hurt the Heartland," a campaign of trade organizations to a policy of a president who has referred to himself as "tariff man."
Pompeo: North Korea missiles don’t impact negotiations
Us Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday downplayed North Korea's latest missile launches, saying they won't alter the prospects for negotiations on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.
One day after North Korea called a new round of short-range missiles a "warning" against joint US-South Korea military exercises, Pompeo told reporters that it didn't impact Washington's approach to the region.
The latest launches were the fourth pair of projectiles fired in less than two weeks by the North. They came after the South Korean and US militaries began mainly computer-simulated joint exercises on Monday to test Seoul's ability to take operational control in wartime.
MSNBC pundit ‘Trump can’t bring the country together because he’s the one who tore it apart’
While covering the El Paso, Texas rally opposing President Donald Trump's racism, MSNBC noted former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) both gave profound speeches that called out the racism of the president and called for the country to listen to their better angels.
When President Barack Obama was in office, he would attend church services, vigils, comfort family of victims, and support survivors. Trump, by contrast, treated his Ohio event like a campaign rally, posting photos of Trump supporters worshiping him.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that today's event seemed like it "was all about the size of your -- whatever -- hands" than it was about the victims.