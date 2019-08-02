Prosecutor demands jail for US rapper A$AP Rocky
A Stockholm prosecutor Friday demanded a jail sentence for US rapper A$AP Rocky over a street brawl that has caught the attention of US President Donald Trump and led fans to call for a boycott of Swedish brands like Ikea.
The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 along with three other people following a brawl in Stockholm on June 30, which saw him and his crew embroiled in a fight with a 19-year-old plaintiff.
His trial at Stockholm District court entered its third and expected final day on Friday, with witnesses including his bodyguard taking the stand.
Mayers earlier pleaded not guilty to assault and told the court he had acted in self-defence in the brawl, which was partly captured on videos.
But prosecutor Daniel Suneson told the court in his closing arguments that the accused did not seem “scared” like he had claimed, and argued that there was never a need for self-defence.
“I don’t see how anything but prison is up for discussion,” Suneson said.
“The court should reach the conclusion that the assault… should have a penalty of about six months.”
– ‘Free Flacko’ –
Mayers arrived in court for the third day of the trial, where he stands accused with two others, dressed in a dark suit instead of the green prison clothes he had worn on Tuesday and Thursday.
Fans gathered outside the courthouse, shouting “Free Rocky” and “Free Flacko,” invoking the rapper’s different nicknames while playing his songs over loudspeakers.
Presiding judge Per Lennerbrant ruled Friday that a new piece of evidence submitted by the defence was allowed, overriding the prosecution’s objections.
It concerned a previous assault conviction against the plaintiff, which the defence argued spoke to the plaintiff’s reliability and previous behaviour.
Throughout the day, the court heard the testimony of two young women, the plaintiff’s friend — all present at the brawl — as well as a social worker who testified about the plaintiff’s psychological state following the incident.
Mayers’s bodyguard was also called to the stand and testified that the plaintiff had been “harassing” and “following” the group and “swung” at him prior to the fight.
Proceedings were scheduled to conclude with closing arguments in the afternoon.
– ‘Scared’ –
When giving his own account of the events leading up to the brawl on Thursday, the rapper stressed that he felt “scared” and that he and his entourage had repeatedly told the plaintiff to leave them alone.
Mayers conceded he threw the plaintiff to the ground and “kicked his arm”, but denied the prosecution’s claim that a bottle was used and insisted he only acted after the accuser and his friend began attacking his bodyguard.
The plaintiff has alleged that he was attacked by Mayers and his entourage when he followed them to ask about a pair of headphones that were broken in an earlier scuffle with the rapper’s bodyguard.
Much of the trial has centred around analysing videos and whether bottles had been used as weapons during the alleged assault.
In one video published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ, the rapper can be seen throwing a young man to the ground and apparently aiming several punches at him while he is down.
The court has also been shown videos posted on the artist’s Instagram account, purporting to show the lead up to the brawl.
In them, Mayers appears to repeatedly ask the man and his friend to stop following him and his entourage. The prosecution has argued that the Instagram videos were heavily edited.
– Fans urged to boycott IKEA –
Once the hearings conclude, the court will announce a verdict date and rule on whether the accused should be detained in the meantime.
Considered by the court to be a “flight risk”, the rapper has been held in custody since his arrest.
Fans, fellow artists and US Congress members have been campaigning for his release.
An online petition called #JusticeForRocky has garnered more than 640,000 signatures. Social media campaigns have urged fans to boycott Swedish brands such as IKEA.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the rapper to be freed, drawing complaints of interference from Swedish politicians.
The US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Robert C. O’Brien, was sent to attend the trial.
Breaking Banner
Baltimore pastor who met Trump at White House hammers president for not helping city: He’s done ‘nothing’
Rev. Donté Hickman of Baltimore's Southern Baptist Church met with President Donald Trump in the White House last year in the hopes of getting help for his city.
Months later, however, Hickman tells the Daily Beast that the Trump White House has done "nothing yet" for Baltimore.
"I hear the president say he’s done so much for Baltimore and cities like it, and maybe he thinks... he has," Hickman told the publication. "But he should count it, and do the math, and [ask] where is that money going in what areas, and how does it help the rat and rodent infested, filthy areas of the city that he spoke about."
US job creation slows to 164,000 in July; unemployment steady
The United States continued to add new jobs last month but at a slower pace, another sign the economy is weakening, while the jobless rate held steady, the government reported Friday.
The weaker result, which came with a sharp downward revision for June, confirmed labor markets have cooled this year from their breakneck pace in 2018.
The slowdown raises the prospect that President Donald Trump's record as a job creator could wane as next year's elections approach.US employers added a net 164,000 workers in July, still fairly solid and largely in line with expectations. The jobless rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent, the Labor Department reported.
But the job gain in June was revised down to 193,000, far slower than the 224,000 originally reported -- bringing the average over the last three months to 140,000, well below the average of 223,000 recorded in all of last year, according to the new data.
2020 Election
WATCH: Baltimore fans cheer as Trump supporters get booted from Orioles game for unfurling ‘MAGA’ banner
According to a report from CBS-Baltimore, a group of Donald Trump's avid fans were booted from a Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday night after unfurling a "Trump 2020" and "Make America Great Again" banner.
The reports states that the four individuals had two banners (the second one reading "Make America Great Again") that they draped over the railing of an upper deck during the 8th inning that was immediately greeted with jeers of "take it down" by other fans in attendance.