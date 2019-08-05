R. Kelly faces new sex abuse charges in Minnesota
The sprawling sex abuse scandal involving R&B singer R. Kelly expanded on Monday to the state of Minnesota, where charges against him include engaging in prostitution with a minor.
The new charges come days after the disgraced superstar pleaded not guilty in New York to federal charges including racketeering, which allege he systematically recruited girls for sex while touring.
He faces separate federal charges linked to child pornography in his hometown Chicago.
Along with the felony count of prostitution with a minor, Kelly also faces one count of soliciting a minor for sexual purposes, the attorney’s office for Hennepin County, which includes the state’s most populous city of Minneapolis, announced.
County attorney Mike Freeman told journalists the charges are related to an incident dating to July 11, 2001, when a victim under 18 years old was attempting to obtain an autograph from Kelly, known for hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly.”
The 52-year-old artist gave her the autograph along with a phone number, and after she called, she was invited to his hotel, Freeman said.
When the girl arrived, “she was offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance for him,” he said. “After accepting the $200, she got naked and they proceeded to dance.”
Freeman, who dubbed the incident “simply not acceptable,” said sexual contact occurred but not intercourse.
She was then granted VIP access to one of his concerts, which was meant to be for adults 18 and over.
It is unclear when or whether the musician, whose given name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, will appear in Minnesota to face the new charges.
Following his recent arraignment in New York, it was expected Kelly would return to Chicago, where he must attend a status hearing on September 4 in a case involving child pornography.
He was denied bond in both Chicago and New York.
Prior to his arrest in July over the federal indictments, Kelly had been out on bond in connection with state felony charges of aggravated sexual assault in Chicago’s Cook County criminal court.
Kelly has a decades-long history of abuse allegations, especially of underage girls, but for years maintained a solid fan base, performed and won awards.
He began facing renewed scrutiny earlier this year upon the release of the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly,” which nabbed an Emmy nomination for outstanding informational series or special.
Emotional MSNBC guest says Trump is just the tip of nation’s racist hatred: ‘Set them free from being white’
An emotional moment erupted on MSNBC Monday afternoon when a guest explained that President Donald Trump is only the tip of the iceberg for racist hate that is flowing through the United States.
"America is not unique in its sins as a country," explained Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude. "We’re not unique in our evils, to be honest with you. I think where we may be singular is our refusal to acknowledge them. And legends and myths we tell about our inherent goodness to hide and cover and conceal so we can maintain a kind of willful ignorance that protects our innocence."
‘Beat every single one of them’: Ex-GOP congressman’s message to Republicans is ‘your time is coming’
Americans have a moral obligation to vote against every single Republican on the ballot in 2020, a former GOP congressman argued on MSNBC on Monday.
"Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) following a weekend of bloodshed.
"What do we do?" Wallace asked. "What do you think?"
"We focus on Donald Trump, his contribution to the national narrative, but Nicolle, I think that gives a pass to the broader Republican Party. We have to talk about that as well in this moment because it is their silence that normalized this escalation of this narrative across the country that Trump continues to reinforce," Jolly said.
Jewish protesters arrested at LA office of private prison company that runs ICE ‘concentration camps’
"No 'business as usual' for the companies, politicians, or anyone assisting ICE & Trump carry out their white supremacist agenda."
Jewish activists were arrested Monday for protesting at the Los Angeles office of the GEO Group, a private prison company that runs federal migrant detention facilities decried by critics as "concentration camps."
The grassroots group Never Again Action has organized events across the country in recent weeks—from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. to Chicago—to protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies and how agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol treat asylum-seekers and other migrants, particularly those who enter the country at the Southern border.