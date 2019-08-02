R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges in New York
R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty on Friday in a New York court to federal charges including racketeering that allege he systematically recruited girls for sex while touring.
The disgraced superstar — who for decades has faced sexual abuse accusations — was brought to the Brooklyn courthouse from Chicago, where he was being held without bond on separate federal charges linked to child pornography.
“Yes sir,” was all Kelly, dressed in blue prison scrubs, said during the arraignment, when asked by the judge whether he understood the charges against him.
The New York indictment unsealed last month says Kelly, 52, would regularly issue wristbands to girls via his associates that granted them backstage access and face time with the musician known for hits like “I Believe I Can Fly.”
Kelly would tell members of his entourage to obtain contact information from girls he wished to see again, the charges read, some of whom were invited to later concerts and provided with lodging.
Girls were to call Kelly “Daddy” and stay inside their rooms without permission from the singer to leave, even to eat or use the restroom, according to court documents.
The New York case involves five unidentified women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged crimes, which include coercing sexual activity.
He is also accused of kidnapping one of the victims, and exposing another to a venereal disease without her knowledge.
Kelly, whose given name is Robert Kelly, additionally faces charges of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines for purposes of prostitution.
The View’s audience howls in laughter after Bill de Blasio easily brushes back Meghan McCain’s attack
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio gently schooled Meghan McCain after she got in his face for campaigning for president in Iowa as a blackout hit parts of Manhattan.
The Democratic presidential candidate appeared Friday on "The View," and the conservative McCain questioned his out-of-state travel July 13 -- when an operational failure plunged portions of the city into darkness for about five hours.
"You were heavily criticized for campaigning in Iowa during the blackout in New York City," McCain said. "That blackout impacted where I live, it impacted the service people who work there and had to stay up to 4:00 in the morning getting the air conditioners back on, and a group of New Yorkers took out a series of billboards in Iowa reminding you that New Yorkers need your attention."
Commentary
Impeachment is coming — and here’s why the August recess could tip the scales
The presidential oath of office is just one sentence:
I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
"Preserve, protect and defend" can be open to interpretation and many of us will have different ideas of what that might mean. But I don't think there's anyone in the country, of any political stripe, who does not think that the president has a sworn obligation to protect the nation from attack by a foreign nation. It's the most important duty of the job.
Breaking Banner
Florida pastor arrested for shoving hand down restaurant manager’s blouse after she confronted him over anti-gay comment
A Florida pastor has been arrested on charges of battery after he was accused of shoving his hand down the blouse of a restaurant manager after she confronted him over an anti-gay comment he wrote on his bill.
The Naples Daily News reports that Frederic Sterry Smith, 62, was charged with simple battery after the incident outside of Milagro On 12 Latin Kitchen, in downtown St. Augustine.
According to the report, Smith -- who identifies himself on his Facebook page (since taken down) as a minister and president of non-profit Servant’s Heart Disaster Relief “evangelical hands-on ministry" -- had finished a meal at the restaurant and, when presented with the bill, left no tip but wrote, "If he wasn't gay."