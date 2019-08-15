Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Raw ignorance and prejudice’: Paul Krugman explains how Trump and the GOP are risking a recession

Published

1 hour ago

on

After rising on Tuesday, stocks tumbled on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 700 points on news that major European economies might be headed for recession.

At home, American analysts and investors have been spooked by President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war with China, which has raised uncertainty about future investment and clearly triggered broader fears about macroeconomic stability. Looming over these worries is the fact of the inverted yield curve: 10-year bonds are now offering lower interest rates than 2-year bonds, a sign that investors are scrambling for somewhere safe to keep their money long term.

Economist Paul Krugman argued Wednesday that, while the world doesn’t appear to be facing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, the risk of a recession is indeed rising. And despite his boasts about his economic performance, Trump himself appears to be driving at least one major factor in the increased risk, while the GOP blocks potentially countervailing measures.

“These low, low rates are telling us several things: (a) private investment demand is really weak despite tax cuts (b) recession risks are pretty high (c) infrastructure! I mean, with borrowing virtually free, why not fix all those falling-down bridges?” Krugman wrote in a tweet.

In other words, Krugman was pointing out that given the frantic desire for low-risk bonds, the federal government could be borrowing more money to invest in infrastructure at essentially no cost. During the 2016 campaign, Trump even suggested he would take advantage of such an opportunity, promising a major infrastructure package. But that never happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell and his wing of the party oppose any kind of government program, no matter how much good it might do — actually especially oppose programs that might work, and make people think better of government,” he said. “Another is that Trump and co just can’t bring themselves to advocate anything that doesn’t include scams on behalf of their cronies; so their vague suggestions for infrastructure always look more like stealth privatization than public investment.”

He added: “So we’re left, as I said, with markets basically begging the government to do some investment, but this plea falling on deaf ears.”

Private investment, of course, is struggling in part because of the trade war. As Krugman explained in a recent newsletter:

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Trump’s trade war may be starting to take a toll. In particular, the uncertainty may be deterring business spending. Whether new tariffs would hurt or help your business, it now makes sense to hold off on plans to expand, until you see what he actually does.

Of course, Trump and the GOP aren’t completely to blame. Even this level of recklessness would be unlikely to force the economy into recession on its own.

“The trade war is just one ingredient,” Krugman acknowledged. “There’s also a decline in housing permits, maybe reflecting the bursting of a mini-bubble in real estate; European weakness, maybe home-grown, spilling over to the US … the petering out of the tax cut; tensions in Asia, etc. etc. The inverted yield curve is NOT an independent cause, but rather a reflection of worries about all this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, too, noted that if the economy falls into a recession, the Trump administration will be poorly equipped to handle it. It already spiked the deficit with its unhelpful tax cut. And while it’s unclear how much debt is too much, the GOP has certainly brought us closer to the limit that is necessary; and whenever it’s convenient for the party, it will begin screaming about the deficits again, regardless of its own role in ballooning the debt or the costs austerity could have. The GOP is also ideologically opposed to many of the best countermeasures to a recession, which include an expanded and hearty social safety net and financial support for state governments.

“In sum, Trump claimed the economy he inherited as his own,” wrote Rubin. “He rationalized tax cuts on the notion he’d boost growth above 3 percent; now we’re on recession watch. He told us a trade war would be quick and good for the economy; it’s now stymieing business investment decisions. So yes, if a recession hits, Trump will richly deserve blame.”

And instead of offering policies to shore up the economy, Trump is lashing out at the Federal Reserve chair — whom he appointed — for supposedly not doing enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Trump and his ilk haven’t just claimed credit for the economy. They’ve claimed that Trump is a financial genius who is driving the United States to an economic renaissance. Some of the factors pushing us toward a recession are certainly beyond his control, but his prowess as a guardian of the economy is being continually undermined.

“Amazing how many people have spent time trying to project some rationality onto Trump trade policy,” Krugman said on Twitter. “What looks like raw ignorance and prejudice is, in fact, raw ignorance and prejudice.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch GOP leader McCarthy throw Steve King under the bus on Fox over his ‘rape and incest’ comments

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Appearing on Fox News late Wednesday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was put on the spot by host Bret Baier over comments made by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) made in a speech where he seemed to encourage rape and incest as a way to keep populations up.

Coming at the end of a discussion on border issues, Baier pressed McCarthy to address King's controversial and universally reviled comments.

"Last thing, your colleague Rep. Steve King was talking to a conservative club Wednesday. And he said that humanity might not exist at all if not for rape and incest throughout human history," Baier noted before quoting the Republican. "'If you pulled out a product of rape or incest, would there be any population of the world left if we did that?''

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Morning Joe panel piles on GOPer Steve King for promoting rape and incest: ‘This weirdo needs to be gone’

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Embattled Rep. Steve King (R-IA) took some more hits on Morning Joe on Thursday, the day after a video of him promoting rape and incest as a way to keep the population up went viral.

King made his comments before the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, where he asked, if there would “be any population of the world left” if it were not for rape and incest drew immediate condemnation across the board, and the panelists on MSNBC were happy to join in.

After reading a transcript of King's comments, "Morning Joe" fill-in host Willie Geist remarked, "I wish I could say these comments were surprising but he's made a career of saying things like this. you can go back 15 years to when he first came into Congress saying including that then-Senator Obama were elected president Al Qaeda would be dancing in the streets celebrating, the anti-imimmigrant rhetoric, the anti-Muslim rhetoric, the list goes on and on and it's just ridiculous."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Black Idaho man charged with first degree murder for crashing his car — family told he should be lynched

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Tiffany Mitchell met her husband, Cedric, the week she went to Phoenix, Arizona, to look for a new place to live. She wanted to leave  Twin Falls, Idaho, because of what she describes as the town's pervasive racism. She flew back on a Sunday, he visited her on a Tuesday, and never left. They decided to stay in Twin Falls because the weather there was better for his asthma. He got a job at a sugar factory. A few years later they were married.

She had kids from a previous marriage. Her first husband, Cody Hanks, was shot and killed by a police officer. After Tiffany and Cedric got married, they had two kids of their own, creating a large, interracial family.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image