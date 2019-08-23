Republican who compares gay people to rapists and warns they may ‘harm’ kids running to unseat Democratic senator
Trump-Loving Extremist Gets Backing From Trump Team
A former Republican U.S. Congressman who has a long record of anti-LGBTQ comments and positions is running to unseat a Democratic U.S. Senator. Jason Lewis, who has claimed same-sex parents may harm children announced he is running against Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith.
Lewis, a conservative talk radio host for 25 years has lost two of his three congressional campaigns, but served for one term in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2016 he won his House seat, only to be defeated in 2018 by Angie Craig, a lesbian and the Democrat who was his opponent in the 2016 race.
Politico calls Lewis Trump’s “Minnesota mini-me,” based on his love of President Donald Trump, and reports “two of Trump’s top political lieutenants” are guiding him.
But Lewis’ viability will be a test of just how much Minnesota voters will support a bigoted and extremist candidate who literally supports the right of people to own slaves.
“In fact, if you really want to be quite frank about it, how does somebody else owning a slave affect me? It doesn’t,” Lewis said in an update to his book on states’ rights, “If I don’t think it is right, I won’t own one, and people always say ‘well if you don’t want to marry somebody of the same sex, you don’t have to, but why tell somebody else they can’t.’ Uh, you know if you don’t want to own a slave, don’t. But don’t tell other people they can’t.”
That’s far from his only incendiary and offensive position.
On his radio show he has attacked women as, basically, stupid:
“You’ve got a vast majority of young single women who couldn’t explain to you what GDP means. You know what they care about? They care about abortion. They care about abortion and gay marriage. They care about ‘The View.’ They are non-thinking,” he said.
And he has lamented that “you can’t call” a woman “a slut”anymore.
Lewis’ bigoted and extremist positions do not end there.
Buzzfeed reported in 2018 that Lewis has “promoted extreme opinions about gays and lesbians on his radio show, comparing them to rapists, criminals, and polygamists. He contended that gay rights activists were ‘shredding the Constitution,’ and that same-sex parents ‘could harm the kid.’”
He says laws against rape are unfair because “you’re not treating a rapist equal.” H has also used a false interpretation of the 14th Amendment to make a very invalid case against same-sex marriage:
“So if the law says that we’re not going to allow three people to marry, then you’ve got to treat everybody the same way,” Lewis added. “No three people can marry. Same is true for gay marriage. It’s not discrimination. It’s not unconstitutional. The law discriminates all the time. It discriminates against behavior.”
Commentary
CEOs are starting to realize that greed isn’t so good after all
Gordon Gekko found religion this week. Gekko, the lead in the 1987 movie “Wall Street” about capitalism gone corruptly amok, is most famous for his phrase: “greed is good.”
On Monday, real-world Gekkos—181 corporate CEOs who belong to the Business Roundtable—signed a pledge saying they think greed isn’t so good, after all.
Instead of bowing at the altar of larger corporate profits to hand out to executives and shareholders, these CEOs declared that corporations must demonstrate some reverence for other stakeholders as well: workers, customers, suppliers, communities and the environment.
Republican who compares gay people to rapists and warns they may ‘harm’ kids running to unseat Democratic senator
Trump-Loving Extremist Gets Backing From Trump Team
A former Republican U.S. Congressman who has a long record of anti-LGBTQ comments and positions is running to unseat a Democratic U.S. Senator. Jason Lewis, who has claimed same-sex parents may harm children announced he is running against Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith.
Breaking Banner
Trump is completely melting down — here are the 6 craziest tweets he’s made just this morning
China's decision to slap new tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods on Friday sent President Donald Trump into a downward mental spiral, as he was reduced to tweeting out unhinged orders and proclamations while the stock market has been plummeting downward.
On Friday morning, the president sent out a string of angry and nonsensical tweets that included attacks on the Chinese government and his own Federal Reserve chairman, as well as bizarre new orders to postal carriers.
Below, we'll recap the six craziest things Trump tweeted on Friday morning alone.
1.) Trump declares his own Federal Reserve chairman to be an "enemy." Trump was very angry that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell did not immediately order deep interest rate cuts to combat a potential economic downturn, and the president was not shy about denouncing him in very pointed terms.