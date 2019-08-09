Quantcast
Sheriff begs for hate crime law after well-connected teen nearly skates from insanely racist videos

Published

2 hours ago

on

A South Carolina sheriff called on state lawmakers to pass a hate crimes statute after he was initially unable to charge a teenager who made a violently racist video.

The 16-year-old was eventually charged with making student threats after a third video surfaced of him threatening to shoot people at Columbia’s Cardinal Newman School, which expelled the teen, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott wants tougher laws on the books, reported WSPA-TV.

“It’s an absolute shame this state does not have a law against hate crimes,” Lott said. “Our legislators have got to take some action. Look at the turmoil these videos have created in the community.”

Videos surfaced of the teen — the grandson of legendary Republican strategist Richard Quinn and son of attorney Benjamin Mustain — identifying himself by name and making racist comments before firing a gun at a shoebox.

“Howdy. I’m Parker Mustian, and I hate black people,” the teen says in one video, as he loads a rifle. “They’re the worst. They’re stinky and they just suck. They’re just bad people. You’ll notice over there, there’s a box of Jordans — the favorite pair of shoes for a black man. I’m gonna show you what I think of the black man.”

“F*ck n*ggers,” he says, and opens fire on the box.

South Carolina, Georgia, Wyoming and Arkansas are the only states without hate crime satutes.

The teen made the videos in May, a few weeks before the end of the school year, and sent them to other students as part of a group text.

The boy used at least two different guns to fire more than two dozen shots into a box that he said represented black men, and deputies seized at least 20 guns from his family’s home.

Lott said juveniles are typically released to their parents after their arrest, but he kept this teenager jailed until prosecutors or a judge could consider the case.

The sheriff said he was legally prohibited from discussing why he handled the case that way.

Prosecutors declined to comment about the teen’s status or whether he could be charged as an adult.

FBI agents are investigating the videos to determine whether they violate federal hate crime statutes or any other federal laws.

Administrators at the $1,000-per-month Cardinal Newman school have met with parents to discuss the case, and some parents are furious the other teens saw the videos but did not report them.

The teen’s parents tried to withdraw him from Cardinal Newman before he could be expelled, but school officials said the expulsion would remain on his record.

Some state lawmakers have tried to push a bias crime statute after a white supremacist killed nine black worshipers in 2015, but no bill has made it through a subcommittee.

