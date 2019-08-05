Shooting victims count reaches 30 after wounded man dies in El Paso hospital

A man wounded in the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas died in the hospital on Monday.

Less than two days after the shooting at a Walmart that killed 20, El Paso police announced that another man has died from his wounds.

“Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one,” the police department wrote on Twitter. “Victim passed early this morning at the hospital.”

In all, 30 victims have been reported dead because of two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio that happened over the weekend.

