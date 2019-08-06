Quantcast
‘Sit down and shut it’: Don Jr. mocked for claiming Kavanaugh investigation makes Democrats ‘the party of ANTIFA’

Published

53 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, House Democrats announced they are opening an investigation into the records from the National Archives that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee blocked from being released about the record of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmations.

This news infuriated Donald Trump Jr., who took to Twitter to proclaim Democrats “the party of ANTIFA” that has now “gone full Fascist!”

Don Jr. was promptly buried in scorn and derision by commenters:

Trump refused phone call with El Paso congresswoman — despite having nothing on his schedule: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump refused to talk on the phone with the Congresswoman representing El Paso -- but will travel to the border city despite being told he is unwelcome.

"I requested a phone call with him today in order to share what I have now heard from many constituents, including some who are victims of Saturday’s attack," Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) tweeted on Tuesday.

"My message would’ve been that he needs to understand that his words are powerful and have consequences. Using racist language to describe Mexicans, immigrants and other minorities dehumanize us. Those words inflame others," she said.

The hypersane are among us — but only if we are prepared to look

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

By Neel Burton

‘Hypersanity’ is not a common or accepted term. But neither did I make it up. I first came across the concept while training in psychiatry, in The Politics of Experienceand the Bird of Paradise (1967) by R D Laing. In this book, the Scottish psychiatrist presented ‘madness’ as a voyage of discovery that could open out onto a free state of higher consciousness, or hypersanity. For Laing, the descent into madness could lead to a reckoning, to an awakening, to ‘break-through’ rather than ‘breakdown’.

