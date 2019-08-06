‘Sit down and shut it’: Don Jr. mocked for claiming Kavanaugh investigation makes Democrats ‘the party of ANTIFA’

On Tuesday, House Democrats announced they are opening an investigation into the records from the National Archives that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee blocked from being released about the record of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmations.

This news infuriated Donald Trump Jr., who took to Twitter to proclaim Democrats “the party of ANTIFA” that has now “gone full Fascist!”

The Democrats will stop at nothing to to push their political agenda. The party of ANTIFA has gone full Fascist. This is truly disgusting! https://t.co/500F5y4veb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 6, 2019

Don Jr. was promptly buried in scorn and derision by commenters:

Don’t you have more cancer stricken children to steal from — ECAwolf (@AwolfEc) August 6, 2019

Blah, blah, blah junior. Sit down and shut it. There is a lot of truly disgusting stuff going on right now in our country and Kavanaugh’s reputation ain’t even on the register….. — Jerry Jo Ludlow (@MerryJerryJo) August 6, 2019

Wait… I don’t agree with Antifa’s approach but are you saying that the ANTI FAscist group and gone full fascist?

Are they gonna start calling themselves FULLFA? — Andres Espindola (Tek) (@Tek_Wolf_) August 6, 2019

The documents that were released to the committee had been reviewed and filtered by Bill Burck, a private attorney, Republican Party apparatchik and longtime friend of Kavanaugh’s. Unprecedented.

Now suck on that for a while…… — TheNatural54 (@AlKooper1) August 6, 2019