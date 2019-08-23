Subsidizing underfunded schools, US teachers spend $459 of their own money each year on classroom supplies

Union leader responds to new analysis with vow that educators will continue “to fight to fund our future, to fight the defunding and underinvestment that created this crisis in the first place.”

As students, parents, and educators enter the start of a new school year, the think tank Economic Policy Institute published an analysis Thursday that American K-12 public school teachers spend an average of $459 on classroom supplies for which they are not reimbursed.

“There is no other profession I can think of where workers, as a matter of culture and practice, are relied upon to subsidize an employer’s costs just so they can do their jobs.”—Randi Weingarten, AFT“This figure does not include the dollars teachers spend but are reimbursed for by their school districts,” EPI economist Emma García wrote in a blog post. “The $459-per-teacher average is for all teachers, including the small (4.9 percent) share who do not spend any of their own money on school supplies.”

EPI mapped teacher spending by state using survey data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), adjusting for inflation figures from the 2011–2012 Schools and Staffing Survey to 2018 U.S. dollars. Unlike the center’s 2015-2016 National Teacher and Principal Survey, the earlier survey includes state-level data.

“This variation should not be interpreted as a variation in teachers’ altruism,” García noted. “State-by-state spending differences are likely due to a combination of factors, including students’ needs, how schools are funded in the state, the cost of living in the state, and other factors.”

“Although not shown on the map, there is just a slight variation in the shares of teachers buying unreimbursed classroom supplies, with a minimum of 91% in Mississippi and a maximum of 98% in Hawaii. — Economic Policy Institute (@EconomicPolicy) August 22, 2019

