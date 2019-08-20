Susan Sarandon scorched for attacking Elizabeth Warren at Bernie Sanders event (video)

Susan Sarandon is still a pariah to many Democrats who believe her very active support of extremist Jill Stein during the 2016 presidential election helped elect Donald Trump president. And she’s under fire once again.

The Academy Award winning actress and activist on Monday spoke at an event supporting Senator Bernie Sanders, who is once again running for president as a Democrat. Sarandon appeared to throw shade at Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is currently battling the Vermont independent lawmaker for the number two slot in the polls.

“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” Sarandon told Sanders supporters as she introduced him at an Iowa ice cream social, according to a Politico reporter.

“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” says Susan Sarandon while introducing Bernie Sanders at an ice cream social in Iowa, talking about how he’s fought for the same issues for years. She doesn’t name names, but Elizabeth Warren was formerly a registered Republican. pic.twitter.com/3R2hR2aRLw — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) August 19, 2019

The Bernie Sanders campaign posted this video:



Many on the left were furious with Sarandon in the run up to the 2016 election, and definitely after Trump took the White House. Some said she was an example of white privilege run amok: She would be inoculated from whatever policies Trump would institute, given her vast wealth.

Those feelings surfaced again, as Democrats blasted Sarandon, especially since Sanders is not a Democrat, and Warren cemented her allegiance to the Democratic party decades ago.

It takes some serious gall to try to shade someone for being a Republican years ago when you yourself habitually waste your vote on the Green Party, thus handing the election to a Republican horror show of an administration. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) August 19, 2019

Speaking of, here’s Susan Sarandon advocating a Trump presidency: https://t.co/8X4whAAnLl — Jeremy Thomas (@hey_itsthatguy) August 19, 2019

He’s also never been a Democrat, except during the specific times he is running for president, so not sure how this is a useful argument. I would be (mildly) interested In knowing if this particular celebrity still thinks Trump is a better president than Clinton would have been. https://t.co/vSM1TBSguh — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 20, 2019

I’m all for Susan Sarandon backing Bernie Sanders, but her rhetoric about Warren, Clinton, Trump, etc is incredibly harmful and comes from the same liberal white privilege that helped Trump win the 2016 election. Send tweet. — renata klein stan account (@salrus__) August 20, 2019

He was for a few months in 2016 — Randy (@censoredmm) August 19, 2019

Sarandon helps elect Republicans. — femalepersuasion.net (@femalep) August 19, 2019

Oh, the woman who insulted Hillary voters by saying they were voting with their vaginas and then urged everyone to vote for Jill Stein. https://t.co/anNSIc8Uzx — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 19, 2019

Never Forget when she supported this grifter White Feminism at its finest Susan Sarandon goes full “Bernie or bust,” endorses Jill Stein https://t.co/3uWcMAT7K2 via @HuffPostPol — Warlock of Blackbird Pond (@wondermann5) August 19, 2019

Susan Sarandon and followers campaigned for Stein in 2016. Stein had zero chance in 2016 and everyone knew it. Sarandon helped Trump get elected. And she’s back at it. — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) August 19, 2019

Sarandon is as insufferable as she was in 2016. The woman who voted for the useless Russia tool, Jill Stein, can shut the fuck up about Warren, who is not confused about her Democratic loyalties. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) August 19, 2019

Here is the letter that Susan Sarandon sent to Putin’s second favorite clown Jill Stein. This is the letter where Susan Sarandon instructed everybody to go out and vote third-party and not for the Democrat. Sarandon is a pompous self-indulgent clown. https://t.co/26EjuHCjmt — American Putz (@american_putz) August 19, 2019