Susan Sarandon scorched for attacking Elizabeth Warren at Bernie Sanders event (video)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Susan Sarandon is still a pariah to many Democrats who believe her very active support of extremist Jill Stein during the 2016 presidential election helped elect Donald Trump president. And she’s under fire once again.

The Academy Award winning actress and activist on Monday spoke at an event supporting Senator Bernie Sanders, who is once again running for president as a Democrat. Sarandon appeared to throw shade at Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is currently battling the Vermont independent lawmaker for the number two slot in the polls.

“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” Sarandon told Sanders supporters as she introduced him at an Iowa ice cream social, according to a Politico reporter.

The Bernie Sanders campaign posted this video:

Many on the left were furious with Sarandon in the run up to the 2016 election, and definitely after Trump took the White House. Some said she was an example of white privilege run amok: She would be inoculated from whatever policies Trump would institute, given her vast wealth.

Those feelings surfaced again, as Democrats blasted Sarandon, especially since Sanders is not a Democrat, and Warren cemented her allegiance to the Democratic party decades ago.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

