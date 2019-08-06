Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas House speaker apologizes after being caught trying to bribe conservative activist to attack members of his own party: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, the Dallas Morning News reported that Texas state House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, faced with accusations that he insulted several of his colleagues behind their backs and tried to arrange a quid pro quo with a conservative group to attack members of his own party, issued an apology.

“It was a mistake,” said Bonnen in an email to fellow members of the Texas House of Representatives, obtained by the Morning News. “I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally. You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter.”

Bonnen, who became speaker this year after the retirement of Joe Straus, has been embroiled in an intraparty scandal following accusations that he met with Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of the right-wing group Empower Texans, and tried to sell him press access to the Capitol building in return for attacking a long list of Bonnen’s enemies in the upcoming primary season — some of the Democrats, but a large number of them his fellow Republicans.

“Let’s go after these Republicans and if we’re successful beat some of these liberal pieces of sh*t,” he is reported as saying in a new blog post by the conservative group Direct Action Texas. He also allegedly referred to Democratic Reps. Ana-Maria Ramos as “awful” and Michelle Beckley as “vile,” and that Rep. Jon Rosenthal “makes [his] skin crawl.” GOP Rep. Keith Bell, according to Bonnen, is “just a dumb freshman.”

While Bonnen apologized for his crude comments, Sullivan is unforgiving, noting on Twitter that Bonnen still has not apologized for trying to cut the quid pro quo with him in the first place:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Texas House is a prime target for Democrats in the 2020 election. Rep. Beto O’Rourke carried a majority of districts in his competitive Senate race against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz. Democrats see capturing a majority in the chamber as their only way of gaining representation at the redistricting table in the Lone Star State after the 2020 Census, and preventing another wave of aggressive Republican gerrymandering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Confederate-lovers attempt to destroy a chocolate business – and it hilariously backfires

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Defenders of slavery suffered an embarrassing public defeat after their community turned out to not be as racist as they had assumed.

"A handful of people carrying flags have targeted Hillsborough for a few years in large part because of steps taken to limit Confederate flags and symbols in the county and towns, and a ban against divisive symbols like the Confederate battle flag in the Orange County Schools dress code. Some of the flag bearers are affiliated with the pro-Confederate group Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County," The News & Observer reports.

The Confederacy seceded from America to preserve the institution of slavery. Over 800,000 United States armed forces service members died putting down their insurrection in the American Civil War.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s steady stream of blunders leaves Washington Post columnist perplexed

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is being accused of making everything worse. The senior Kentucky senator is up for reelection in 2020 and seems to be running on a campaign of meanness, violence and cruelty.

The Washington Post noted that the McConnell campaign has had two very high-profile missteps over the course of the last several days that have not only been public relations disasters but exposed a side of the senator that is escalating the most hostile and ugly parts of politics and government.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist tells white people to ‘get a grip’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

It's now been confirmed that the El Paso, Texas shooter was obsessed with Mexicans and immigrants.

A manifesto he posted to 8Chan ahead of his rampage rambled about Mexicans and the Wall, echoing President Donald Trump. A similar rage was evident in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacists chanted "Jews will not replace us."

Writing in the Washington Post, the conservative columnist Max Boot instructs white people to stop freaking out about being "replaced," whether by immigrants, people of color or other ethnicities.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image