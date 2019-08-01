‘Texodus’: Quitting Texas Republicans ‘could get out of hand’ for GOP leaders
Texas Republicans were still processing the retirements of Reps. Pete Olson and Mike Conaway, when a much bigger bombshell dropped: Rep. Will Hurd, the only black GOP House member and the only remaining Republican to represent a Mexican border district, announced he would not seek re-election.
All of this, wrote Cook Political Report House editor Dave Wasserman, puts the focus on other Texas Republicans who only won their races narrowly in 2018 — and raises the possibility of an electoral bloodbath for the GOP in the Lone Star State:
Texodus? After Olson & Hurd, attention shifts to GOP Reps. Mike McCaul in #TX10, Kenny Marchant in #TX24, John Carter in #TX31, who also won by skin of their teeth in 2018. This could get out of hand for Rs.
Hurd is one of just 3 remaining House Rs in districts won by Hillary Clinton in 2016, the House’s only black Republican, and is now the sixth Republican – and the third from TX – to announce retirement plans in the past ten days.
New Hampshire Republicans tell Trump’s ex-campaign manager to stay out of their Senate race
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told NBC News that he is "seriously considering" a run against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and he will reportedly discuss the matter with the president in the coming days.
But Republicans in New Hampshire are not happy with the idea. According to The Daily Beast, Republicans in the state are urging him not to go through with it. One GOP official said "He is as much of a shadow of the president as you can find. That will hurt us down ballot," while another said "It would certainly give more ammunition to Jeanne Shaheen."
Conservative attacks Pete Buttigieg for being Episcopalian: ‘His understanding of Christianity isn’t very deep or serious’
Conservative evangelical personality and blogger Erick Erickson is at it again. The man who says he believes terrorist attacks occur because of God hates gay people just can’t help himself in a new Twitter rant regarding Vice President Mike Pence and 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Note: VP Mike Pence is set to speak at an event hosted by Erick Erickson this week.