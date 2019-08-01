‘Texodus’: Quitting Texas Republicans ‘could get out of hand’ for GOP leaders

Texas Republicans were still processing the retirements of Reps. Pete Olson and Mike Conaway, when a much bigger bombshell dropped: Rep. Will Hurd, the only black GOP House member and the only remaining Republican to represent a Mexican border district, announced he would not seek re-election.

All of this, wrote Cook Political Report House editor Dave Wasserman, puts the focus on other Texas Republicans who only won their races narrowly in 2018 — and raises the possibility of an electoral bloodbath for the GOP in the Lone Star State:

Texodus? After Olson & Hurd, attention shifts to GOP Reps. Mike McCaul in #TX10, Kenny Marchant in #TX24, John Carter in #TX31, who also won by skin of their teeth in 2018. This could get out of hand for Rs. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 2, 2019

Hurd is one of just 3 remaining House Rs in districts won by Hillary Clinton in 2016, the House’s only black Republican, and is now the sixth Republican – and the third from TX – to announce retirement plans in the past ten days. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 2, 2019