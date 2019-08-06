The US shooting victims: what we know
A hero mother shielding her infant, Mexican nationals shopping just across the border, a 15-year-old soccer player: details began to emerge Monday of the 31 victims of back-to-back shootings in Texas and Ohio — and the stories behind the grim statistics.
In many ways the victims are a cross-section of America: grandparents shopping at an El Paso Walmart and young adults enjoying a late night out with friends in Dayton.
Angie Englisbee, 86, was in the Walmart check-out line when she was killed, CNN reported, while 25-year-old Thomas McNichols, a father of four described as a “gentle giant” by his aunt, was gunned down in the Ohio attack, according to the Dayton Daily News.
There were stories of narrow escapes too. Norma and Memo Garcia were both wounded in the shooting near the front of the Walmart as they raised money for their child’s sports team.
Their two children, ages five and 11, were inside the store and not injured, The Dallas Morning News reported.
– Hero mother –
Jordan Anchondo, a mother of three, was one of at least 22 people killed in El Paso. She reportedly died protecting her two-month-old son from the hail of bullets.
Her husband Andre Anchondo was also killed, as the three were shopping for school supplies.
“How do parents go school shopping and then die shielding their baby from bullets?” Jordan’s aunt, Elizabeth Terry, told CNN.
Another victim being praised for his heroic action is 63-year-old David Johnson, who was shopping at the Walmart with family.
Niece Maria Mia Madeira said on Facebook that Johnson shielded his wife and nine-year-old granddaughter when the shooting started.
“He protected them from that murderer,” said Maria Mia Madeira.
– Mexican victims –
Sara Esther Regalado and her husband Adolfo Cerros Hernández, residents of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, were shopping at the Walmart when they were killed, according to Mexican media.
There were conflicting accounts of the number of Mexican fatalities, with the country’s foreign minister putting the figure at eight, while police said seven were killed.
Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a teacher from Ciudad Juarez, was also shopping at the store where her husband and son were waiting for her when she was killed, the website Milenio reported.
– Soccer-loving teen –
Javier Amir Rodriguez, just 15 years old, died in the El Paso rampage, according to his aunt Elvira Rodriguez. He was a member of the local Express FC youth soccer club.
When Elvira and other relatives did not find Javier at reunification centers in the city, she took to social media seeking help.
“We found him,” she said Sunday on Facebook.
“I know I’ll never have answers. I’m so confused, hurt, mad!” she added. “May you Rest In Peace baby boy!!!”
Javier, the youngest fatality so far identified, was a promising 10th grader at Horizon High School.
– Nursing student, new mom –
Lois Oglesby, 27, was celebrating one of her first nights out since returning from maternity leave when she was shot in the massacre in Dayton, Ohio, one of a total of nine people to die in that shooting.
A mother of two, Oglesby worked at a daycare and was in nursing school preparing for a career where she could draw on her love for children.
Close friend Derasha Merrett said she learned of the horrible news from a friend on the telephone.
“We grew up in the same church, on the same drill team. She works at my kids’ daycare,” Merrett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which published a photograph of a smiling Oglesby holding her baby and standing next to a girl believed to be her daughter.
“We all grew up in this little town. We’re all family. We’re all hurting behind this.”
Breaking Banner
Ocasio-Cortez responds to photo of McConnell supporters groping cutout: ‘Is this just standard culture of Team Mitch?’
"Hey Senate Majority Leader—these young men look like they work for you."
That was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's response on Monday to a photo of several young men in "Team Mitch" t-shirts kissing, groping, and choking a cardboard cutout of the New York congresswoman.
The caption of the photo of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) backers, originally posted on Instagram, reads: "Break me off a piece of that."
"Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping and choking members of Congress with your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks." Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Monday evening.
MSNBC’s Mika unloads on Trump’s inaction against racist violence: ‘He seems to want these things to happen’
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski wondered aloud whether President Donald Trump was purposefully encouraging white nationalist violence.
The president disavowed racist hate in an address Monday, following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, but the "Morning Joe" co-hosts said Trump's actions and statements fail to match those remarks.
"Now after four years of Donald Trump he is now starting to see the lights," said co-host Joe Scarborough, "the warning lights blinkering all over America, and it reminds him of the warning lights we saw before 9/11 and other people in the counterterrorism business, before 9/11 they saw it. They saw those warning lights blinking. Those warning lights are blinking again."
Breaking Banner
Trump eagerly laps up Fox News response to Obama’s statement on latest mass shootings
The hosts of "Fox & Friends" cried foul over former President Barack Obama's statement on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton -- and their most famous viewer lapped it up.
The former president implicitly linked President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric to the El Paso shooting, which was committed by a gunman who used similar language to attack immigrants, and the Fox News hosts bitterly complained.
Then, about a half hour later, Trump approvingly quoted their complaints in a pair of tweets.